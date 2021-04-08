Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia X10 vs Nokia G20 – which one to choose?

Nokia X10 vs Nokia G20

Nokia X10
Nokia G20

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Nokia X10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on April 8, 2021, against the Nokia G20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia X10
  • 47% higher pixel density (395 vs 269 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480
  • 2.9x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 500 and 175 points
Reasons to consider the Nokia G20
  • Comes with 580 mAh larger battery capacity: 5050 vs 4470 mAh
  • Weighs 23 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia X10
vs
Nokia G20

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.52 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 79.8% 81.9%
Max. Brightness
Nokia X10
441 nits
Nokia G20
n/a

Design and build

Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 79.7 mm (3.14 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Green Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia X10
79.8%
Nokia G20 +3%
81.9%

Performance

Tests of Nokia X10 and Nokia G20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 MediaTek Helio G35
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 825 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS - ~54.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type - eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia X10 +186%
500
Nokia G20
175
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia X10 +67%
1650
Nokia G20
986

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4470 mAh 5050 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes No

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording - No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 5 MP
Macro lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2021 April 2021
Release date June 2021 May 2021
Launch price ~ 288 USD ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.29 W/kg 1.13 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia X10 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

