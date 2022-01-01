Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Nokia X100 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022), which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.