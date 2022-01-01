Nokia X100 vs Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022)
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Nokia X100 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022), which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Nokia X100
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (287K versus 235K)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480 5G
- 36% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 506 and 371 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Comes with 530 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4470 mAh
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Thinner bezels – 6% more screen real estate
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|396 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|-
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|78.6%
|84.6%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|-
Design and build
|Height
|171.44 mm (6.75 inches)
|170.21 mm (6.7 inches)
|Width
|79.7 mm (3.14 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|9.45 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|217 gramm (7.65 oz)
|216 gramm (7.62 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|-
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue
|Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G
|MediaTek Helio G88
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Mali-G52 MC2
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~468 GFLOPS
|~62 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia X100 +36%
506
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia X100 +31%
1653
1262
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
Battery
|Capacity
|4470 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|No
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|118°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|-
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2021
|February 2022
|Release date
|November 2021
|February 2022
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022). But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Nokia X100.
