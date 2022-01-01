Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia X100 vs Moto G Stylus (2022) – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Nokia X100 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022), which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia X100
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (287K versus 235K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480 5G
  • 36% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 506 and 371 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 530 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4470 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Thinner bezels – 6% more screen real estate

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits -
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 78.6% 84.6%
Display features - DCI-P3 -

Design and build

Height 171.44 mm (6.75 inches) 170.21 mm (6.7 inches)
Width 79.7 mm (3.14 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.45 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 217 gramm (7.65 oz) 216 gramm (7.62 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Performance

Tests of Nokia X100 and Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G MediaTek Helio G88
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 825 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia X100 +22%
287919
Moto G Stylus (2022)
235187
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4470 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes No

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No -
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture - f/2.2
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced November 2021 February 2022
Release date November 2021 February 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022). But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Nokia X100.

