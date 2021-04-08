Nokia X20 vs Apple iPhone 11
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Nokia X20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on April 8, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Nokia X20
- Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1360 mAh larger battery capacity: 4470 vs 3110 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Fingerprint scanner
- The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
- 21% higher pixel density (395 vs 326 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (649K versus 320K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Nokia
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|828 x 1792 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|79.8%
|79%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|98.7%
|99.8%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|30.5 ms
|24.8 ms
|Contrast
|923:1
|999:1
Design and build
|Height
|168.9 mm (6.65 inches)
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|79.7 mm (3.14 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|220 gramm (7.76 oz)
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX2
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Gold, Blue
|White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~468 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1833 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
|CPU
|96013
|168277
|GPU
|84253
|280490
|Memory
|62060
|83080
|UX
|81099
|121409
|Total score
|320897
|649952
|Stability
|99%
|72%
|Graphics test
|5 FPS
|45 FPS
|Graphics score
|980
|7564
|PCMark 3.0 score
|7004
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.0)
|OS size
|18 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4470 mAh
|3110 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2021
|September 2019
|Release date
|May 2021
|September 2019
|SAR (head)
|0.51 W/kg
|0.95 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.29 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1