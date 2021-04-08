Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia X20 vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Nokia X20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on April 8, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia X20
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1360 mAh larger battery capacity: 4470 vs 3110 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • 21% higher pixel density (395 vs 326 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (649K versus 320K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Nokia
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia X20
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 79.8% 79%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.7% 99.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time 30.5 ms 24.8 ms
Contrast 923:1 999:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia X20
617 nits
iPhone 11 +3%
638 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 79.7 mm (3.14 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IPX2 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gold, Blue White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia X20 +1%
79.8%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Nokia X20 and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 825 MHz -
FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia X20
508
iPhone 11 +162%
1330
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia X20
1663
iPhone 11 +109%
3479
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia X20
320897
iPhone 11 +103%
649952
CPU 96013 168277
GPU 84253 280490
Memory 62060 83080
UX 81099 121409
Total score 320897 649952
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nokia X20
980
iPhone 11 +672%
7564
Stability 99% 72%
Graphics test 5 FPS 45 FPS
Graphics score 980 7564
PCMark 3.0 score 7004 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.0)
OS size 18 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4470 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia X20
n/a
iPhone 11
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia X20
n/a
iPhone 11
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Nokia X20
n/a
iPhone 11
17:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia X20
83.4 dB
iPhone 11
83.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2021 September 2019
Release date May 2021 September 2019
SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.29 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 is definitely a better buy.

