Nokia X20 vs Apple iPhone 11 VS Nokia X20 Apple iPhone 11 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Nokia X20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on April 8, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Nokia X20 Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size

Comes with 1360 mAh larger battery capacity: 4470 vs 3110 mAh

Modern USB Type-C port

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Fingerprint scanner

The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer

21% higher pixel density (395 vs 326 PPI) Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (649K versus 320K)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Optical image stabilization

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Nokia

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Stereo speakers

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 395 ppi 326 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 79.8% 79% Display features - - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 98.7% 99.8% PWM - Not detected Response time 30.5 ms 24.8 ms Contrast 923:1 999:1 Max. Brightness Nokia X20 617 nits iPhone 11 +3% 638 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches) Width 79.7 mm (3.14 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz) Waterproof IPX2 IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Gold, Blue White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Nokia X20 +1% 79.8% iPhone 11 79%

Performance Tests of Nokia X20 and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Apple A13 Bionic Max. clock 2200 MHz 2650 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder

- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Apple A13 Bionic GPU GPU clock 825 MHz - FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1833 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Nokia X20 508 iPhone 11 +162% 1330 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Nokia X20 1663 iPhone 11 +109% 3479 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Nokia X20 320897 iPhone 11 +103% 649952 CPU 96013 168277 GPU 84253 280490 Memory 62060 83080 UX 81099 121409 Total score 320897 649952 3DMark Wild Life Performance Nokia X20 980 iPhone 11 +672% 7564 Stability 99% 72% Graphics test 5 FPS 45 FPS Graphics score 980 7564 PCMark 3.0 score 7004 - Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.0) OS size 18 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4470 mAh 3110 mAh Charge power 18 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:45 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Nokia X20 n/a iPhone 11 15:29 hr Watching videos (Player) Nokia X20 n/a iPhone 11 18:43 hr Talk (3G) Nokia X20 n/a iPhone 11 17:45 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length - 23 mm Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Nokia X20 n/a iPhone 11 129 Video quality Nokia X20 n/a iPhone 11 109 Generic camera score Nokia X20 n/a iPhone 11 119

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 15 18 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Nokia X20 83.4 dB iPhone 11 83.4 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced April 2021 September 2019 Release date May 2021 September 2019 SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg 0.95 W/kg SAR (body) 1.29 W/kg 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 is definitely a better buy.