Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia X20 vs Pixel 4a – which one to choose?

Nokia X20 vs Google Pixel 4a

Нокиа X20
VS
Гугл Пиксель 4а
Nokia X20
Google Pixel 4a

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Nokia X20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on April 8, 2021, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia X20
  • Has a 0.86 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1330 mAh larger battery capacity: 4470 vs 3140 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 9-months newer
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (800 against 615 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 12% higher pixel density (443 vs 395 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 10.3 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia X20
vs
Pixel 4a

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.67 inches 5.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 443 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 79.8% 83.3%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.7% 95.3%
PWM - 255 Hz
Response time 30.5 ms 6.2 ms
Contrast 923:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Nokia X20
615 nits
Pixel 4a +30%
800 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 79.7 mm (3.14 inches) 69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 143 gramm (5.04 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gold, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia X20
79.8%
Pixel 4a +4%
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Nokia X20 and Google Pixel 4a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 618
GPU clock 825 MHz 575 MHz
FLOPS - ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia X20
504
Pixel 4a +9%
548
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia X20 +1%
1660
Pixel 4a
1644
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia X20
263923
Pixel 4a +1%
265824

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM - Stock Android
OS size 18 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4470 mAh 3140 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time - 1:27 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia X20
n/a
Pixel 4a
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia X20
n/a
Pixel 4a
12:17 hr
Talk (3G)
Nokia X20
n/a
Pixel 4a
22:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture - f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia X20
83.4 dB
Pixel 4a +3%
86 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2021 August 2020
Release date May 2021 October 2020
Launch price ~ 350 USD ~ 387 USD
SAR (head) - 1.37 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and camera are more important to you, then choose the Nokia X20. But if the display, performance, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 4a.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. OnePlus Nord and Nokia X20
2. Nokia 8.3 and Nokia X20
3. 7 Plus and Nokia X20
4. iPhone 11 and Pixel 4a
5. iPhone 12 and Pixel 4a
6. Galaxy A71 and Pixel 4a
7. Poco F2 Pro and Pixel 4a
8. iPhone SE (2020) and Pixel 4a

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish