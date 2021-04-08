Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia X20 vs Pixel 6 – which one to choose?

Nokia X20 vs Google Pixel 6

Нокиа X20
VS
Гугл Пиксель 6
Nokia X20
Google Pixel 6

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Nokia X20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on April 8, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia X20
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (671K versus 320K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (845 against 617 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 21W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia X20
vs
Pixel 6

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 79.8% 83.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.7% 99.8%
PWM - 397 Hz
Response time 30.5 ms 5 ms
Contrast 923:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Nokia X20
617 nits
Pixel 6 +37%
845 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 79.7 mm (3.14 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof IPX2 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gold, Blue Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia X20
79.8%
Pixel 6 +5%
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Nokia X20 and Google Pixel 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Google Tensor
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 825 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1833 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia X20
508
Pixel 6 +102%
1024
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia X20
1663
Pixel 6 +73%
2884
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia X20
320897
Pixel 6 +109%
671607
CPU 96013 174794
GPU 84253 271691
Memory 62060 100065
UX 81099 128962
Total score 320897 671607
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nokia X20
980
Pixel 6 +554%
6410
Stability 99% 54%
Graphics test 5 FPS 38 FPS
Graphics score 980 6410
PCMark 3.0 score 7004 10462
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM - Stock Android
OS size 18 GB 17.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4470 mAh 4614 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (21 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (41% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:53 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia X20
n/a
Pixel 6
12:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia X20
n/a
Pixel 6
20:25 hr
Talk (3G)
Nokia X20
n/a
Pixel 6
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 114°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia X20
83.4 dB
Pixel 6 +3%
86.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2021 October 2021
Release date May 2021 October 2021
SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.29 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Nokia X20 or Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
2. Nokia X20 or Huawei P40 Pro
3. Nokia X20 or OnePlus Nord 2 5G
4. Nokia X20 or Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
5. Nokia X20 or Google Pixel 5a 5G
6. Google Pixel 6 or Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
7. Google Pixel 6 or Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
8. Google Pixel 6 or OnePlus 9 Pro
9. Google Pixel 6 or Apple iPhone 12
10. Google Pixel 6 or Google Pixel 5a 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish