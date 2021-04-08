Nokia X20 vs Google Pixel 6 VS Nokia X20 Google Pixel 6 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Nokia X20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on April 8, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Nokia X20 Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (671K versus 320K)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (845 against 617 nits)

Supports wireless charging up to 21W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 79.8% 83.4% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.7% 99.8% PWM - 397 Hz Response time 30.5 ms 5 ms Contrast 923:1 ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Nokia X20 617 nits Pixel 6 +37% 845 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) Width 79.7 mm (3.14 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz) Waterproof IPX2 IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Gold, Blue Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Nokia X20 79.8% Pixel 6 +5% 83.4%

Performance Tests of Nokia X20 and Google Pixel 6 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Google Tensor Max. clock 2200 MHz 2800 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55

- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1 L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G78 MP20 GPU clock 825 MHz 848 MHz FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 1833 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Nokia X20 508 Pixel 6 +102% 1024 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Nokia X20 1663 Pixel 6 +73% 2884 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Nokia X20 320897 Pixel 6 +109% 671607 CPU 96013 174794 GPU 84253 271691 Memory 62060 100065 UX 81099 128962 Total score 320897 671607 3DMark Wild Life Performance Nokia X20 980 Pixel 6 +554% 6410 Stability 99% 54% Graphics test 5 FPS 38 FPS Graphics score 980 6410 PCMark 3.0 score 7004 10462 Best Smartphones in AnTuTu Benchmark Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM - Stock Android OS size 18 GB 17.6 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4470 mAh 4614 mAh Charge power 18 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (21 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (41% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:53 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Nokia X20 n/a Pixel 6 12:37 hr Watching videos (Player) Nokia X20 n/a Pixel 6 20:25 hr Talk (3G) Nokia X20 n/a Pixel 6 21:14 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 114° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3840 x 2160 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length - 24 mm Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 15 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Nokia X20 83.4 dB Pixel 6 +3% 86.3 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced April 2021 October 2021 Release date May 2021 October 2021 SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.29 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 is definitely a better buy.