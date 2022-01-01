Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia X20 vs Pixel 6a – which one to choose?

Nokia X20 vs Google Pixel 6a

Нокиа X20
VS
Гугл Пиксель 6а
Nokia X20
Google Pixel 6a

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Nokia X20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on April 8, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia X20
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (762K versus 326K)
  • Delivers 41% higher peak brightness (880 against 623 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia X20
vs
Pixel 6a

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 79.8% 83%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.7% 96.9%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time 30.5 ms 3 ms
Contrast 923:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nokia X20
623 nits
Pixel 6a +41%
880 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 152.2 mm (5.99 inches)
Width 79.7 mm (3.14 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof IPX2 IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gold, Blue White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia X20
79.8%
Pixel 6a +4%
83%

Performance

Tests of Nokia X20 and Google Pixel 6a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Google Tensor
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 825 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1833 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia X20
511
Pixel 6a +106%
1054
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia X20
1665
Pixel 6a +74%
2889
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia X20
326371
Pixel 6a +134%
762803
CPU 96013 205089
GPU 84253 300481
Memory 62060 112230
UX 81099 143131
Total score 326371 762803
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nokia X20
981
Pixel 6a +517%
6051
Stability 99% 54%
Graphics test 5 FPS 36 FPS
Graphics score 981 6051
PCMark 3.0 score 7039 9668
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM - Stock Android
OS size 18 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4470 mAh 4410 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:51 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:03 hr
Watching video - 16:44 hr
Gaming - 06:15 hr
Standby - 91 hr
General battery life
Nokia X20
n/a
Pixel 6a
32:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 114°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia X20
83.4 dB
Pixel 6a +5%
87.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2021 May 2022
Release date May 2021 June 2022
SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.29 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6a is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Nokia X20 or Samsung Galaxy A52
2. Nokia X20 or Nokia X10
3. Nokia X20 or Nokia G50
4. Google Pixel 6a or Samsung Galaxy S10
5. Google Pixel 6a or 4a 5G
6. Google Pixel 6a or Samsung Galaxy S22
7. Google Pixel 6a or Pixel 4a
8. Google Pixel 6a or Pixel 3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish