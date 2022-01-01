Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia X20 vs Pixel 7 – which one to choose?

Nokia X20 vs Google Pixel 7

Нокиа X20
VS
Гугл Пиксель 7
Nokia X20
Google Pixel 7

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Nokia X20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on April 8, 2021, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia X20
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (803K versus 326K)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Supports wireless charging up to 20W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia X20
vs
Pixel 7

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 416 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits -
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 79.8% 84.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.7% -
Response time 30.5 ms -
Contrast 923:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nokia X20
623 nits
Pixel 7
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 79.7 mm (3.14 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof IPX2 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gold, Blue White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia X20
79.8%
Pixel 7 +6%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Nokia X20 and Google Pixel 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Google Tensor G2
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 825 MHz -
FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1833 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia X20
511
Pixel 7 +108%
1063
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia X20
1665
Pixel 7 +90%
3165
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia X20
326371
Pixel 7 +146%
803446
CPU 96013 216931
GPU 84253 296692
Memory 62060 134893
UX 81099 152600
Total score 326371 803446
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nokia X20
981
Pixel 7
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 5 FPS -
Graphics score 981 -
PCMark 3.0 score 7039 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 13
ROM - Stock Android
OS size 18 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4470 mAh 4355 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (20 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 114°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 -
Aperture f/2.0 -
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia X20
83.4 dB
Pixel 7
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2021 October 2022
Release date May 2021 October 2022
SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.29 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Nokia 8.3 vs Nokia X20
2. Nokia XR20 vs Nokia X20
3. Galaxy S21 vs Pixel 7
4. Pixel 6 Pro vs Pixel 7
5. Galaxy S22 vs Pixel 7
6. Pixel 5 vs Pixel 7
7. iPhone 14 vs Pixel 7

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish