Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Nokia X20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on April 8, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 10i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.