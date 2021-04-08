Nokia X20 vs Huawei Honor 30 VS Nokia X20 Huawei Honor 30 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Nokia X20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on April 8, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Nokia X20 Water-resistant body (IPX2 classification)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Comes with 470 mAh larger battery capacity: 4470 vs 4000 mAh

Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (617 against 500 nits)

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

The phone is 1-year newer

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30 The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (450K versus 320K)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Optical image stabilization

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Thinner bezels – 6.8% more screen real estate

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.53 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 403 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 79.8% 86.6% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.7% - Response time 30.5 ms - Contrast 923:1 - Max. Brightness Nokia X20 +23% 617 nits Honor 30 500 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) Width 79.7 mm (3.14 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz) Waterproof IPX2 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Gold, Blue Black, Silver, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Nokia X20 79.8% Honor 30 +9% 86.6%

Performance Tests of Nokia X20 and Huawei Honor 30 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G Max. clock 2200 MHz 2560 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G77 MP8 GPU clock 825 MHz 700 MHz FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS ~652 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1833 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Nokia X20 508 Honor 30 +87% 950 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Nokia X20 1663 Honor 30 +55% 2577 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Nokia X20 320897 Honor 30 +40% 450325 CPU 96013 126689 GPU 84253 144527 Memory 62060 83706 UX 81099 95883 Total score 320897 450325 3DMark Wild Life Performance Nokia X20 980 Honor 30 +119% 2143 Stability 99% 98% Graphics test 5 FPS 12 FPS Graphics score 980 2143 PCMark 3.0 score 7004 10611 AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 ROM - Magic UI 3.1.1 OS size 18 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4470 mAh 4000 mAh Charge power 18 W 40 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (70% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:50 hr 0:50 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 40 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 7360 x 4912 Zoom Digital Optical, 5x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 1920 FPS (720p) Lenses 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 17 mm

Macro lens - 2 MP

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Active eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 15 21 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Nokia X20 83.4 dB Honor 30 n/a

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced April 2021 April 2020 Release date May 2021 June 2020 SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.29 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 30 is definitely a better buy.