Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Nokia X20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on April 8, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 9X Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia X20
  • 74% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (328K versus 188K)
  • Comes with 720 mAh larger battery capacity: 4470 vs 3750 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 47% higher maximum brightness (623 against 423 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 11-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Lite
  • Weighs 32 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia X20
vs
Honor 9X Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 79.8% 84.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.7% 98.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time 30.5 ms 27 ms
Contrast 923:1 565:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia X20 +47%
623 nits
Honor 9X Lite
423 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 79.7 mm (3.14 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gold, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia X20
79.8%
Honor 9X Lite +6%
84.4%

Performance

Tests of Nokia X20 and Huawei Honor 9X Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G51
GPU clock 825 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~46 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia X20 +50%
517
Honor 9X Lite
345
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia X20 +23%
1675
Honor 9X Lite
1358
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia X20 +74%
328019
Honor 9X Lite
188632
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9
ROM - EMUI 9.1
OS size 18 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4470 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes No
Full charging time - 1:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - No
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456
Aperture - f/2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 15 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia X20 +6%
83.4 dB
Honor 9X Lite
78.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2021 April 2020
Release date May 2021 May 2020
Launch price ~ 350 USD ~ 187 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia X20 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

