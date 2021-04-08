Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia X20 vs Huawei P40 – which one to choose?

Nokia X20 vs Huawei P40

Нокиа X20
VS
Хуавей П40
Nokia X20
Huawei P40

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Nokia X20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on April 8, 2021, against the Huawei P40, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia X20
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 670 mAh larger battery capacity: 4470 vs 3800 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 73% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (564K versus 326K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.5% more screen real estate
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.6 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia X20
vs
Huawei P40

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 422 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 79.8% 86.3%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.7% 129.7%
PWM - 245 Hz
Response time 30.5 ms 7 ms
Contrast 923:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Nokia X20 +4%
621 nits
Huawei P40
599 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
Width 79.7 mm (3.14 inches) 71.1 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof IPX2 IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gold, Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia X20
79.8%
Huawei P40 +8%
86.3%

Performance

Tests of Nokia X20 and Huawei P40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 825 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~46 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia X20
513
Huawei P40 +55%
796
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia X20
1679
Huawei P40 +90%
3188
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia X20
326543
Huawei P40 +73%
564396
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM - EMUI 11
OS size 18 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4470 mAh 3800 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia X20
n/a
Huawei P40
13:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia X20
n/a
Huawei P40
18:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Nokia X20
n/a
Huawei P40
22:26 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8200 x 6100
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 15 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia X20 +5%
83.4 dB
Huawei P40
79.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2021 March 2020
Release date May 2021 March 2020
Launch price ~ 400 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.29 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A52 and Nokia X20
2. Redmi Note 10 Pro and Nokia X20
3. OnePlus Nord and Nokia X20
4. Nokia G20 and Nokia X20
5. Pixel 4a and Nokia X20
6. Huawei P30 and Huawei P40
7. iPhone 11 and Huawei P40
8. iPhone 11 Pro Max and Huawei P40
9. Mi Note 10 Pro and Huawei P40
10. Galaxy S20 Ultra and Huawei P40

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish