Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia X20 vs P40 Pro – which one to choose?

Nokia X20 vs Huawei P40 Pro

Нокиа X20
VS
Хуавей П40 Про
Nokia X20
Huawei P40 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Nokia X20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on April 8, 2021, against the Huawei P40 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia X20
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (623 against 497 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 74% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (572K versus 328K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • Thinner bezels – 11.8% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 12% higher pixel density (441 vs 395 PPI)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia X20
vs
P40 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1200 x 2640 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support - Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 79.8% 91.6%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.7% 99.4%
PWM - 365 Hz
Response time 30.5 ms 3 ms
Contrast 923:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Nokia X20 +25%
623 nits
P40 Pro
497 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 79.7 mm (3.14 inches) 72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gold, Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia X20
79.8%
P40 Pro +15%
91.6%

Performance

Tests of Nokia X20 and Huawei P40 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 825 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~46 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia X20
517
P40 Pro +53%
791
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia X20
1675
P40 Pro +90%
3183
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia X20
328019
P40 Pro +74%
572227
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM - EMUI 11
OS size 18 GB 16.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4470 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 18 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes Yes (70% in 40 min)
Full charging time - 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia X20
n/a
P40 Pro
15:14 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia X20
n/a
P40 Pro
18:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Nokia X20
n/a
P40 Pro
22:42 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8200 x 6100
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 7680 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Nokia X20
n/a
P40 Pro
140
Video quality
Nokia X20
n/a
P40 Pro
105
Generic camera score
Nokia X20
n/a
P40 Pro
128

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 15 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia X20
83.4 dB
P40 Pro +7%
89.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2021 March 2020
Release date May 2021 March 2020
Launch price ~ 350 USD ~ 875 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Nokia X20 vs Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
2. Nokia X20 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
3. Nokia X20 vs OnePlus Nord
4. Nokia X20 vs Nokia G20
5. Nokia X20 vs Google Pixel 4a
6. Huawei P40 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
7. Huawei P40 Pro vs Apple iPhone 11
8. Huawei P40 Pro vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
9. Huawei P40 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20
10. Huawei P40 Pro vs Huawei P40

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish