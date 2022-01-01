Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia X20 vs Moto G82 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Nokia X20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on April 8, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G82 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G82 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 530 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4470 mAh
  • 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (412K versus 324K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.6% more screen real estate

Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia X20
vs
Moto G82 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 640 nits
HDR support No -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 79.8% 86.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.7% 95.1%
PWM - 119 Hz
Response time 30.5 ms 12 ms
Contrast 923:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nokia X20
621 nits
Moto G82 5G +3%
639 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 160.89 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 79.7 mm (3.14 inches) 74.46 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof IPX2 IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gold, Blue White, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia X20
79.8%
Moto G82 5G +8%
86.4%

Performance

Tests of Nokia X20 and Motorola Moto G82 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 619
GPU clock 825 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS ~536 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia X20
513
Moto G82 5G +27%
653
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia X20
1672
Moto G82 5G +7%
1795
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia X20
324893
Moto G82 5G +27%
412095
CPU 96013 121066
GPU 84253 102050
Memory 62060 71622
UX 81099 114160
Total score 324893 412095
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nokia X20
981
Moto G82 5G +23%
1210
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 5 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 981 1210
PCMark 3.0 score 7039 10246
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
OS size 18 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4470 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:17 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 15 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia X20 +1%
83.4 dB
Moto G82 5G
82.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2021 May 2022
Release date May 2021 June 2022
SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.29 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G82 5G is definitely a better buy.

