Nokia X20 vs 7 Plus

Nokia X20
Nokia 7 Plus

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Nokia X20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on April 8, 2021, against the Nokia 7 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 39 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia X20
  • Has a 0.67 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 670 mAh larger battery capacity: 4470 vs 3800 mAh
  • Delivers 43% higher maximum brightness (615 against 429 nits)
  • The phone is 3-years and 3-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7 Plus
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Weighs 34 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia X20
vs
7 Plus

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9
PPI 395 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 79.8% 77.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.7% 99.9%
PWM - Not detected
Response time 30.5 ms 36.4 ms
Contrast 923:1 2082:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia X20 +43%
615 nits
7 Plus
429 nits
Design and build

Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 79.7 mm (3.14 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gold, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia X20 +3%
79.8%
7 Plus
77.8%

Performance

Tests of Nokia X20 and Nokia 7 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 512
GPU clock 825 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS - ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia X20
504
7 Plus
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia X20
1660
7 Plus
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nokia X20
263923
7 Plus
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM - Android One
OS size 18 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4470 mAh 3800 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:37 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia X20
n/a
7 Plus
11:10 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia X20
n/a
7 Plus
11:42 hr
Talk (3G)
Nokia X20
n/a
7 Plus
21:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456
Aperture - f/2.0
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 15 6
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia X20
83.4 dB
7 Plus +2%
85.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2021 February 2018
Release date May 2021 March 2018
Launch price ~ 350 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) - 0.361 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.776 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia X20 is definitely a better buy.

