Nokia X20 vs Nokia G50

Нокиа X20
VS
Нокиа G50
Nokia X20
Nokia G50

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Nokia X20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on April 8, 2021, against the Nokia G50, which is powered by the same chip and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia X20
  • Water-resistant body (IPX2 classification)
  • 57% higher pixel density (395 vs 252 PPI)
  • Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (620 against 453 nits)
Reasons to consider the Nokia G50
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Comes with 530 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4470 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia X20
vs
Nokia G50

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.82 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 252 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 79.8% 84.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.7% -
Response time 30.5 ms -
Contrast 923:1 -
Max. Brightness
Nokia X20 +37%
620 nits
Nokia G50
453 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) 173.83 mm (6.84 inches)
Width 79.7 mm (3.14 inches) 77.7 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.85 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 220 gramm (7.76 oz)
Waterproof IPX2 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gold, Blue Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia X20
79.8%
Nokia G50 +6%
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Nokia X20 and Nokia G50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 619
GPU clock 825 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS ~468 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia X20 +1%
513
Nokia G50
507
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia X20
1673
Nokia G50 +1%
1683
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia X20 +1%
324703
Nokia G50
321059
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM - Stock Android
OS size 18 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4470 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
- 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 -
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 15 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia X20
83.4 dB
Nokia G50
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2021 September 2021
Release date May 2021 October 2021
Launch price ~ 400 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.29 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and sound are more important to you, then choose the Nokia X20. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Nokia G50.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

