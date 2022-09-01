Nokia X30 vs Google Pixel 7
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Nokia X30 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on September 1, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Nokia X30
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
- Supports wireless charging up to 20W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.43 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|416 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|-
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85%
|84.9%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
|155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
|Width
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|197 gramm (6.95 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Blue
|White, Black, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Google Tensor G2
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2850 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Mali-G710 MP7
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~536 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
|CPU
|-
|216931
|GPU
|-
|296692
|Memory
|-
|134893
|UX
|-
|152600
|Total score
|-
|803446
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 13
|ROM
|-
|Stock Android
Battery
|Capacity
|4200 mAh
|4355 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (20 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:54 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|114°
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 13 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/3.06"
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|10.8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4624 x 3468
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2022
|October 2022
|Release date
|September 2022
|October 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 is definitely a better buy.
