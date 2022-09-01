Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia X30 vs Pixel 7 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Nokia X30 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on September 1, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia X30
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
  • Supports wireless charging up to 20W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 416 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits -
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support - Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Blue White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Performance

SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Google Tensor G2
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 840 MHz -
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia X30
701
Pixel 7 +52%
1063
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia X30
2046
Pixel 7 +55%
3165
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia X30
n/a
Pixel 7
803446
CPU - 216931
GPU - 296692
Memory - 134893
UX - 152600
Total score - 803446
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM - Stock Android

Battery

Capacity 4200 mAh 4355 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (20 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:54 hr

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 114°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 13 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/3.06"
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 4624 x 3468 -
Aperture f/2.4 -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2022 October 2022
Release date September 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 is definitely a better buy.

