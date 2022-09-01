Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia X30 vs P30 Pro – which one to choose?

Nokia X30 vs Huawei P30 Pro

Нокиа X30
VS
Хуавей П30 Про
Nokia X30
Huawei P30 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Nokia X30 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on September 1, 2022, against the Huawei P30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 42 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia X30
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 3-years and 6-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • Delivers 17% higher peak brightness (711 against 610 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (487K versus 403K)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia X30
vs
P30 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.47 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 570 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85% 88.89%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 144.3% 99%
PWM 92 Hz 231 Hz
Response time 8 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nokia X30 +17%
711 nits
P30 Pro
610 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Blue White, Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia X30
85%
P30 Pro +5%
88.89%

Performance

Tests of Nokia X30 and Huawei P30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 840 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia X30 +4%
704
P30 Pro
679
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia X30
2029
P30 Pro +15%
2328
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia X30
403904
P30 Pro +21%
487710
CPU - 142989
GPU - 148351
Memory - 83790
UX - 108898
Total score 403904 487710
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nokia X30
1211
P30 Pro +106%
2489
Stability 99% 48%
Graphics test 7 FPS 14 FPS
Graphics score 1211 2489
PCMark 3.0 score 8462 8490
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM - EMUI 10
OS size 18 GB 13.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 33 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:20 hr
Watching video - 16:28 hr
Gaming - 05:00 hr
Standby - 99 hr
General battery life
Nokia X30
n/a
P30 Pro
31:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 13 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/3.06"
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P30 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4624 x 3468 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length - 29 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Nokia X30
n/a
P30 Pro
119
Video quality
Generic camera score
Nokia X30
n/a
P30 Pro
112

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 21
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia X30
82.3 dB
P30 Pro +6%
87.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2022 March 2019
Release date September 2022 May 2019
SAR (head) - 0.154 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.63 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Nokia X30. But if the performance, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P30 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Pixel 6 and Nokia X30
2. Pixel 6a and Nokia X30
3. Nokia 8.3 and Nokia X30
4. Nokia XR20 and Nokia X30
5. Moto G82 5G and Nokia X30
6. Galaxy S21 FE 5G and P30 Pro
7. iPhone 14 Pro Max and P30 Pro
8. Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) and P30 Pro
9. Find X5 and P30 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish