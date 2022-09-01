Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia X30 vs Edge 20 – which one to choose?

Nokia X30 vs Motorola Edge 20

Нокиа X30
VS
Моторола Эдж 20
Nokia X30
Motorola Edge 20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Nokia X30 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on September 1, 2022, against the Motorola Edge 20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia X30
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Delivers 9% higher peak brightness (711 against 651 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.2
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 20
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (540K versus 403K)
  • Weighs 22 grams less
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 769 and 704 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia X30
vs
Edge 20

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 385 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 700 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85% 89%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 144.3% 153.1%
PWM 92 Hz 252 Hz
Response time 8 ms 7.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nokia X30 +9%
711 nits
Edge 20
651 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) 7 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Blue White, Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia X30
85%
Edge 20 +5%
89%

Performance

Tests of Nokia X30 and Motorola Edge 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 840 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia X30
704
Edge 20 +9%
769
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia X30
2029
Edge 20 +26%
2559
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia X30
403904
Edge 20 +34%
540250
CPU - 160048
GPU - 161514
Memory - 84798
UX - 130096
Total score 403904 540250
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nokia X30
1211
Edge 20 +104%
2472
Stability 99% 98%
Graphics test 7 FPS 14 FPS
Graphics score 1211 2472
PCMark 3.0 score 8462 13414
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
OS size 18 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (68% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:01 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 08:28 hr
Watching video - 14:35 hr
Gaming - 03:46 hr
Standby - 89 hr
General battery life
Nokia X30
n/a
Edge 20
27:29 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 13 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 79 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/3.06"
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4624 x 3468 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.3
Pixel size 1 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia X30
82.3 dB
Edge 20 +3%
84.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2022 July 2021
Release date September 2022 August 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and design are more important to you, then choose the Nokia X30. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge 20.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Nokia X30 vs Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
2. Nokia X30 vs Samsung Galaxy S22
3. Nokia X30 vs Google Pixel 7
4. Nokia X30 vs Nokia X20
5. Nokia X30 vs Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon)
6. Motorola Edge 20 vs Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
7. Motorola Edge 20 vs Google Pixel 6a
8. Motorola Edge 20 vs Motorola Edge 20 Pro
9. Motorola Edge 20 vs Motorola Edge 30
10. Motorola Edge 20 vs Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish