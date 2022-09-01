Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia X30 vs Moto G72 – which one to choose?

Nokia X30 vs Motorola Moto G72

Nokia X30
Motorola Moto G72

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Nokia X30 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on September 1, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G72, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia X30
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (403K versus 368K)
  • 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 704 and 565 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G72
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • Weighs 19 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia X30
vs
Moto G72

Display

Type AMOLED POLED
Size 6.43 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 -
PPI 409 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85% 85.3%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 144.3% -
PWM 92 Hz -
Response time 8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nokia X30
711 nits
Moto G72
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 160.5 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 166 gramm (5.86 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Blue White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia X30
85%
Moto G72
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Nokia X30 and Motorola Moto G72 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 MediaTek Helio G99
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 840 MHz -
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 -
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia X30 +25%
704
Moto G72
565
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia X30 +13%
2029
Moto G72
1790
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia X30 +10%
403904
Moto G72
368023
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nokia X30
1211
Moto G72
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 7 FPS -
Graphics score 1211 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8462 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
OS size 18 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 50 min)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 118°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 13 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/3.06"
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4624 x 3468 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia X30
82.3 dB
Moto G72
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2022 September 2022
Release date September 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Nokia X30. But if the display, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G72.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

