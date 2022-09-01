Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia X30 vs Nokia 8.3 – which one to choose?

Nokia X30 vs Nokia 8.3

Нокиа X30
VS
Нокиа 8.3
Nokia X30
Nokia 8.3

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.43-inch Nokia X30 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on September 1, 2022, against the Nokia 8.3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia X30
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Nokia 8.3
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia X30
vs
Nokia 8.3

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 386 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits
HDR support - Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
Response time - 28 ms
Contrast - 1216:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nokia X30
n/a
Nokia 8.3
671 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 171.9 mm (6.77 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 78.6 mm (3.09 inches)
Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 220 gramm (7.76 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Blue Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia X30 +3%
85%
Nokia 8.3
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Nokia X30 and Nokia 8.3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 620
GPU clock 840 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS ~700 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia X30 +12%
701
Nokia 8.3
624
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia X30 +5%
2046
Nokia 8.3
1942
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia X30
n/a
Nokia 8.3
388506
CPU - 113312
GPU - 102883
Memory - 71396
UX - 97438
Total score - 388506
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
OS size - 25 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 118°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 13 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/3.06"
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Nokia 8.3 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4624 x 3468 6000 x 4000
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia X30
n/a
Nokia 8.3
83.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2022 March 2020
Release date September 2022 May 2020
SAR (head) - 0.989 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.444 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia X30 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Nokia X30 or Apple iPhone 13
2. Nokia X30 or Google Pixel 6a
3. Nokia X30 or Nokia XR20
4. Nokia X30 or Nothing Phone (1)
5. Nokia 8.3 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
6. Nokia 8.3 or Nokia X10
7. Nokia 8.3 or Nokia G50

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish