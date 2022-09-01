Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia X30 vs Nokia X20 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Nokia X30 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on September 1, 2022, against the Nokia X20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia X30
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.2% more screen real estate
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Nokia X20
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia X30
vs
Nokia X20

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits
HDR support - No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85% 79.8%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.7%
Response time - 30.5 ms
Contrast - 923:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nokia X30
n/a
Nokia X20
623 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 79.7 mm (3.14 inches)
Thickness 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 220 gramm (7.76 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IPX2
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Blue Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia X30 +7%
85%
Nokia X20
79.8%

Performance

Tests of Nokia X30 and Nokia X20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 619
GPU clock 840 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS ~468 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia X30 +37%
701
Nokia X20
511
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia X30 +23%
2046
Nokia X20
1665
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia X30
n/a
Nokia X20
326371
CPU - 96013
GPU - 84253
Memory - 62060
UX - 81099
Total score - 326371
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 5 FPS
Graphics score - 981
PCMark 3.0 score - 7039
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4470 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time - 1:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 13 MP) 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/3.06"
- 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4624 x 3468 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia X30
n/a
Nokia X20
83.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2022 April 2021
Release date September 2022 May 2021
SAR (head) - 0.51 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia X30 is definitely a better buy.

