Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Nokia X30 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on September 1, 2022, against the Nokia X20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.