Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia XR20 vs iPhone 13 – which one to choose?

Nokia XR20 vs Apple iPhone 13

Нокиа XR20
VS
Эпл Айфон 13
Nokia XR20
Apple iPhone 13

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Nokia XR20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G) that was released on June 27, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia XR20
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1403 mAh larger battery capacity: 4630 vs 3227 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (767K versus 322K)
  • Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (808 against 602 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Thinner bezels – 9.2% more screen real estate
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Nokia
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 16% higher pixel density (460 vs 395 PPI)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 10 mm narrower
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia XR20
vs
iPhone 13

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 76.8% 86%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 128.3% 129%
PWM 1163000 Hz 609 Hz
Response time 26 ms 7.5 ms
Contrast 1815:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Nokia XR20
602 nits
iPhone 13 +34%
808 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 171.6 mm (6.76 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 81.5 mm (3.21 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 10.6 mm (0.42 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 248 gramm (8.75 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Silver, Green White, Black, Blue, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia XR20
76.8%
iPhone 13 +12%
86%

Performance

Tests of Nokia XR20 and Apple iPhone 13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2200 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Apple GPU
GPU clock 825 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia XR20
516
iPhone 13 +236%
1735
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia XR20
1686
iPhone 13 +178%
4690
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia XR20
322321
iPhone 13 +138%
767241
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 15
OS size 13 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4630 mAh 3227 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:46 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia XR20
n/a
iPhone 13
16:08 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia XR20
n/a
iPhone 13
16:50 hr
Talk (3G)
Nokia XR20
n/a
iPhone 13
19:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 13 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia XR20 +1%
83.9 dB
iPhone 13
83.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced June 2021 September 2021
Release date August 2021 September 2021
Launch price ~ 562 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Nokia XR20 vs Poco X3 NFC
2. Nokia XR20 vs Galaxy A72
3. Nokia XR20 vs iPhone 12
4. Nokia XR20 vs Pixel 5
5. Nokia XR20 vs Nokia X20
6. iPhone 13 vs Galaxy S21 Ultra
7. iPhone 13 vs iPhone 13 Pro
8. iPhone 13 vs iPhone 11
9. iPhone 13 vs iPhone 12 Pro
10. iPhone 13 vs iPhone 12

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish