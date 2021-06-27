Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia XR20 vs Pixel 5a 5G – which one to choose?

Nokia XR20 vs Google Pixel 5a 5G

Nokia XR20
Google Pixel 5a 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Nokia XR20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G) that was released on June 27, 2021, against the Google Pixel 5a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia XR20
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5a 5G
  • Delivers 47% higher maximum brightness (878 against 598 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Thinner bezels – 8.2% more screen real estate
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.8 mm narrower
  • Weighs 65 grams less
  • 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 652 and 513 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia XR20
vs
Pixel 5a 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.34 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 76.8% 85%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 128.3% -
PWM 1163000 Hz -
Response time 26 ms -
Contrast 1815:1 -
Max. Brightness
Nokia XR20
598 nits
Pixel 5a 5G +47%
878 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 171.6 mm (6.76 inches) 154.9 mm (6.1 inches)
Width 81.5 mm (3.21 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 10.6 mm (0.42 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 248 gramm (8.75 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Silver, Green Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia XR20
76.8%
Pixel 5a 5G +11%
85%

Performance

Tests of Nokia XR20 and Google Pixel 5a 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 620
GPU clock 825 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~46 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia XR20
513
Pixel 5a 5G +27%
652
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia XR20
1700
Pixel 5a 5G +18%
2003
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia XR20
320833
Pixel 5a 5G
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM - Stock Android
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4630 mAh 4680 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia XR20
n/a
Pixel 5a 5G
18:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia XR20
n/a
Pixel 5a 5G
21:32 hr
Talk (3G)
Nokia XR20
n/a
Pixel 5a 5G
32:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 13 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia XR20
83.9 dB
Pixel 5a 5G
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2021 August 2021
Release date August 2021 October 2020
Launch price ~ 562 USD ~ 421 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 5a 5G is definitely a better buy.

