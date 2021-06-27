Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia XR20 vs Pixel 6 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Nokia XR20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on June 27, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia XR20
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (671K versus 326K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 42% higher maximum brightness (845 against 593 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.6% more screen real estate
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia XR20
vs
Pixel 6

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 76.8% 83.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 128.3% 99.8%
PWM 1163000 Hz 397 Hz
Response time 26 ms 5 ms
Contrast 1815:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Nokia XR20
593 nits
Pixel 6 +42%
845 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 171.64 mm (6.76 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 81.5 mm (3.21 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 10.64 mm (0.42 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 248 gramm (8.75 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia XR20
76.8%
Pixel 6 +9%
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Nokia XR20 and Google Pixel 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Google Tensor
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 825 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1833 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia XR20
509
Pixel 6 +101%
1024
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia XR20
1657
Pixel 6 +74%
2884
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia XR20
326369
Pixel 6 +106%
671607
CPU 95962 174794
GPU 85288 271691
Memory 65134 100065
UX 81871 128962
Total score 326369 671607
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nokia XR20
981
Pixel 6 +553%
6410
Stability - 54%
Graphics test 5 FPS 38 FPS
Graphics score 981 6410
PCMark 3.0 score 7065 10462
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM - Stock Android
OS size 13 GB 17.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4630 mAh 4614 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (21 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (41% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:53 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia XR20
n/a
Pixel 6
12:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia XR20
n/a
Pixel 6
20:25 hr
Talk (3G)
Nokia XR20
n/a
Pixel 6
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 114°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 13 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia XR20
83.9 dB
Pixel 6 +3%
86.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced June 2021 October 2021
Release date August 2021 October 2021
SAR (head) 1.13 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.43 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 is definitely a better buy.

