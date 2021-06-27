Nokia XR20 vs Google Pixel 6 VS Nokia XR20 Google Pixel 6 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Nokia XR20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on June 27, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Nokia XR20 Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (671K versus 326K)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Delivers 42% higher maximum brightness (845 against 593 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Thinner bezels – 6.6% more screen real estate

Value for money

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 76.8% 83.4% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 128.3% 99.8% PWM 1163000 Hz 397 Hz Response time 26 ms 5 ms Contrast 1815:1 ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Nokia XR20 593 nits Pixel 6 +42% 845 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 171.64 mm (6.76 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) Width 81.5 mm (3.21 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 10.64 mm (0.42 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 248 gramm (8.75 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Nokia XR20 76.8% Pixel 6 +9% 83.4%

Performance Tests of Nokia XR20 and Google Pixel 6 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Google Tensor Max. clock 2200 MHz 2800 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55

- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1 L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G78 MP20 GPU clock 825 MHz 848 MHz FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 1833 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Nokia XR20 509 Pixel 6 +101% 1024 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Nokia XR20 1657 Pixel 6 +74% 2884 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Nokia XR20 326369 Pixel 6 +106% 671607 CPU 95962 174794 GPU 85288 271691 Memory 65134 100065 UX 81871 128962 Total score 326369 671607 3DMark Wild Life Performance Nokia XR20 981 Pixel 6 +553% 6410 Stability - 54% Graphics test 5 FPS 38 FPS Graphics score 981 6410 PCMark 3.0 score 7065 10462 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Smartphone Scores Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM - Stock Android OS size 13 GB 17.6 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4630 mAh 4614 mAh Charge power 18 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (21 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (41% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:53 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Nokia XR20 n/a Pixel 6 12:37 hr Watching videos (Player) Nokia XR20 n/a Pixel 6 20:25 hr Talk (3G) Nokia XR20 n/a Pixel 6 21:14 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion No 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 114° Lenses 2 (48 MP + 13 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.25" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3840 x 2160 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length - 24 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/4.0" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 15 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Nokia XR20 83.9 dB Pixel 6 +3% 86.3 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced June 2021 October 2021 Release date August 2021 October 2021 SAR (head) 1.13 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.43 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 is definitely a better buy.