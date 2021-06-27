Nokia XR20 vs Google Pixel 6
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Nokia XR20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on June 27, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Nokia XR20
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6
- 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (671K versus 326K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Delivers 42% higher maximum brightness (845 against 593 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Thinner bezels – 6.6% more screen real estate
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
70
86
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
44
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
88
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
53
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
85
93
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
65
79
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|76.8%
|83.4%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|128.3%
|99.8%
|PWM
|1163000 Hz
|397 Hz
|Response time
|26 ms
|5 ms
|Contrast
|1815:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|171.64 mm (6.76 inches)
|158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|81.5 mm (3.21 inches)
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|10.64 mm (0.42 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|248 gramm (8.75 oz)
|207 gramm (7.3 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Black, Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
|Google Tensor
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Mali-G78 MP20
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|848 MHz
|FLOPS
|~468 GFLOPS
|~2171 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|1833 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
509
Pixel 6 +101%
1024
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1657
Pixel 6 +74%
2884
|CPU
|95962
|174794
|GPU
|85288
|271691
|Memory
|65134
|100065
|UX
|81871
|128962
|Total score
|326369
|671607
|Stability
|-
|54%
|Graphics test
|5 FPS
|38 FPS
|Graphics score
|981
|6410
|PCMark 3.0 score
|7065
|10462
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 12
|ROM
|-
|Stock Android
|OS size
|13 GB
|17.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4630 mAh
|4614 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (21 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Yes (41% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|1:53 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
20:25 hr
Talk (3G)
21:14 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|114°
|Lenses
|2 (48 MP + 13 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3840 x 2160
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4.0"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|June 2021
|October 2021
|Release date
|August 2021
|October 2021
|SAR (head)
|1.13 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.43 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1