Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Nokia XR20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on June 27, 2021, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia XR20
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (803K versus 328K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Thinner bezels – 8.1% more screen real estate
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.3 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia XR20
vs
Pixel 7

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 416 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 550 nits -
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 76.8% 84.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 128.3% -
PWM 1163000 Hz -
Response time 26 ms -
Contrast 1815:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nokia XR20
604 nits
Pixel 7
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 171.64 mm (6.76 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 81.5 mm (3.21 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 10.64 mm (0.42 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 248 gramm (8.75 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia XR20
76.8%
Pixel 7 +11%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Nokia XR20 and Google Pixel 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Google Tensor G2
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 825 MHz -
FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1833 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia XR20
514
Pixel 7 +107%
1063
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia XR20
1677
Pixel 7 +89%
3165
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia XR20
328255
Pixel 7 +145%
803446
CPU 95962 216931
GPU 85288 296692
Memory 65134 134893
UX 81871 152600
Total score 328255 803446
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 5 FPS -
Graphics score 981 -
PCMark 3.0 score 7065 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 13
ROM - Stock Android
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4630 mAh 4355 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (20 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 114°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 13 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 -
Aperture f/2.0 -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/4.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia XR20
83.9 dB
Pixel 7
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced June 2021 October 2022
Release date August 2021 October 2022
SAR (head) 1.13 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.43 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 is definitely a better buy.

