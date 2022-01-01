Nokia XR20 vs Google Pixel 7
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Nokia XR20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on June 27, 2021, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Nokia XR20
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
- 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (803K versus 328K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Thinner bezels – 8.1% more screen real estate
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 8.3 mm narrower
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
68
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
42
82
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
88
87
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
51
67
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
83
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
63
80
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|416 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|550 nits
|-
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|76.8%
|84.9%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|128.3%
|-
|PWM
|1163000 Hz
|-
|Response time
|26 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1815:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|171.64 mm (6.76 inches)
|155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
|Width
|81.5 mm (3.21 inches)
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|10.64 mm (0.42 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|248 gramm (8.75 oz)
|197 gramm (6.95 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|White, Black, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
|Google Tensor G2
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2850 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Mali-G710 MP7
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~468 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|1833 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
514
Pixel 7 +107%
1063
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1677
Pixel 7 +89%
3165
|CPU
|95962
|216931
|GPU
|85288
|296692
|Memory
|65134
|134893
|UX
|81871
|152600
|Total score
|328255
|803446
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|5 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|981
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|7065
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 13
|ROM
|-
|Stock Android
|OS size
|13 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4630 mAh
|4355 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (20 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|1:54 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|114°
|Lenses
|2 (48 MP + 13 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|10.8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/4.0"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|June 2021
|October 2022
|Release date
|August 2021
|October 2022
|SAR (head)
|1.13 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.43 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 is definitely a better buy.
