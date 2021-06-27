Nokia XR20 vs Huawei Honor 30 VS Nokia XR20 Huawei Honor 30 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Nokia XR20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on June 27, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Nokia XR20 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Comes with 630 mAh larger battery capacity: 4630 vs 4000 mAh

Stereo speakers

Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (593 against 500 nits)

The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10 Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30 The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (450K versus 326K)

Optical image stabilization

Thinner bezels – 9.8% more screen real estate

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Better grip in hands – the body is 7.3 mm narrower

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.53 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 403 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 76.8% 86.6% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 128.3% - PWM 1163000 Hz - Response time 26 ms - Contrast 1815:1 - Max. Brightness Nokia XR20 +19% 593 nits Honor 30 500 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 171.64 mm (6.76 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) Width 81.5 mm (3.21 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 10.64 mm (0.42 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 248 gramm (8.75 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Nokia XR20 76.8% Honor 30 +13% 86.6%

Performance Tests of Nokia XR20 and Huawei Honor 30 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G Max. clock 2200 MHz 2560 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G77 MP8 GPU clock 825 MHz 700 MHz FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS ~652 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1833 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Nokia XR20 509 Honor 30 +87% 950 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Nokia XR20 1657 Honor 30 +56% 2577 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Nokia XR20 326369 Honor 30 +38% 450325 CPU 95962 126689 GPU 85288 144527 Memory 65134 83706 UX 81871 95883 Total score 326369 450325 3DMark Wild Life Performance Nokia XR20 981 Honor 30 +118% 2143 Stability - 98% Graphics test 5 FPS 12 FPS Graphics score 981 2143 PCMark 3.0 score 7065 10611 Best Smartphones in AnTuTu 9 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 ROM - Magic UI 3.1.1 OS size 13 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4630 mAh 4000 mAh Charge power 18 W 40 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (70% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:35 hr 0:50 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 40 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 7360 x 4912 Zoom Digital Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion No 1920 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 2 (48 MP + 13 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.25" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 17 mm

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Active eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 15 21 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Nokia XR20 83.9 dB Honor 30 n/a

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced June 2021 April 2020 Release date August 2021 June 2020 SAR (head) 1.13 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.43 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 30 is definitely a better buy.