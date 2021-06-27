Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia XR20 vs Honor 30 – which one to choose?

Nokia XR20 vs Huawei Honor 30

Нокиа XR20
VS
Хуавей Хонор 30
Nokia XR20
Huawei Honor 30

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Nokia XR20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on June 27, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia XR20
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 630 mAh larger battery capacity: 4630 vs 4000 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (593 against 500 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (450K versus 326K)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Thinner bezels – 9.8% more screen real estate
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.3 mm narrower
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia XR20
vs
Honor 30

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 76.8% 86.6%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 128.3% -
PWM 1163000 Hz -
Response time 26 ms -
Contrast 1815:1 -
Max. Brightness
Nokia XR20 +19%
593 nits
Honor 30
500 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 171.64 mm (6.76 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 81.5 mm (3.21 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 10.64 mm (0.42 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 248 gramm (8.75 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia XR20
76.8%
Honor 30 +13%
86.6%

Performance

Tests of Nokia XR20 and Huawei Honor 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2560 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G77 MP8
GPU clock 825 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS ~652 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia XR20
509
Honor 30 +87%
950
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia XR20
1657
Honor 30 +56%
2577
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia XR20
326369
Honor 30 +38%
450325
CPU 95962 126689
GPU 85288 144527
Memory 65134 83706
UX 81871 95883
Total score 326369 450325
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nokia XR20
981
Honor 30 +118%
2143
Stability - 98%
Graphics test 5 FPS 12 FPS
Graphics score 981 2143
PCMark 3.0 score 7065 10611
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM - Magic UI 3.1.1
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4630 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 0:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 13 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 15 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia XR20
83.9 dB
Honor 30
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced June 2021 April 2020
Release date August 2021 June 2020
SAR (head) 1.13 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.43 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 30 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S21 and Nokia XR20
2. Samsung Galaxy A72 and Nokia XR20
3. Apple iPhone 13 and Nokia XR20
4. OnePlus 9 and Nokia XR20
5. Google Pixel 6 and Nokia XR20
6. Huawei P30 and Honor 30
7. Huawei Honor 20 and Honor 30
8. Apple iPhone 11 and Huawei Honor 30
9. Xiaomi Mi 10 and Huawei Honor 30
10. OnePlus 7 and Huawei Honor 30

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish