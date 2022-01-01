Nokia XR20 vs Motorola Moto G31
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Nokia XR20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on June 27, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G31, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Nokia XR20
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 68% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (327K versus 194K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Stereo speakers
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- 45% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 507 and 350 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G31
- Comes with 370 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4630 mAh
- Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (694 against 596 nits)
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Thinner bezels – 5.9% more screen real estate
- Better grip in hands – the body is 7.63 mm narrower
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 67 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
69
76
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
44
33
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
88
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
52
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
85
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
65
62
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|76.8%
|82.7%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|128.3%
|-
|PWM
|1163000 Hz
|-
|Response time
|26 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1815:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|171.64 mm (6.76 inches)
|161.89 mm (6.37 inches)
|Width
|81.5 mm (3.21 inches)
|73.87 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|10.64 mm (0.42 inches)
|8.55 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|248 gramm (8.75 oz)
|181 gramm (6.38 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Yes
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~468 GFLOPS
|~54 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1833 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia XR20 +45%
507
350
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia XR20 +37%
1666
1215
|CPU
|95962
|59845
|GPU
|85288
|39344
|Memory
|65134
|35715
|UX
|81871
|60917
|Total score
|327114
|194746
|PCMark 3.0 score
|7065
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|-
|Stock Android
|OS size
|13 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4630 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Yes (46% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|2:33 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|118°
|Lenses
|2 (48 MP + 13 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4128 x 3096
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4.0"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|15
|7
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2021
|November 2021
|Release date
|August 2021
|December 2021
|SAR (head)
|1.13 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.43 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Nokia XR20. But if the display and camera are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G31.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1