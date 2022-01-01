Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia XR20 vs Moto G31 – which one to choose?

Nokia XR20 vs Motorola Moto G31

Нокиа XR20
VS
Моторола Мото G31
Nokia XR20
Motorola Moto G31

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Nokia XR20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on June 27, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G31, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia XR20
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 68% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (327K versus 194K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 45% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 507 and 350 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G31
  • Comes with 370 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4630 mAh
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (694 against 596 nits)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.9% more screen real estate
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.63 mm narrower
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 67 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia XR20
vs
Moto G31

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 76.8% 82.7%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 128.3% -
PWM 1163000 Hz -
Response time 26 ms -
Contrast 1815:1 -
Max. Brightness
Nokia XR20
596 nits
Moto G31 +16%
694 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 171.64 mm (6.76 inches) 161.89 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 81.5 mm (3.21 inches) 73.87 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 10.64 mm (0.42 inches) 8.55 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 248 gramm (8.75 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz)
Waterproof IP68 Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia XR20
76.8%
Moto G31 +8%
82.7%

Performance

Tests of Nokia XR20 and Motorola Moto G31 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 825 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS ~54 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia XR20 +45%
507
Moto G31
350
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia XR20 +37%
1666
Moto G31
1215
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia XR20 +68%
327114
Moto G31
194746
CPU 95962 59845
GPU 85288 39344
Memory 65134 35715
UX 81871 60917
Total score 327114 194746
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score 7065 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM - Stock Android
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4630 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (46% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Angle of widest lens 123° 118°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 13 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 15 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia XR20
83.9 dB
Moto G31
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2021 November 2021
Release date August 2021 December 2021
SAR (head) 1.13 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.43 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Nokia XR20. But if the display and camera are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G31.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S21 and Nokia XR20
2. Samsung Galaxy A72 and Nokia XR20
3. Apple iPhone 13 and Nokia XR20
4. Apple iPhone 12 and Nokia XR20
5. Google Pixel 5a 5G and Nokia XR20
6. Samsung Galaxy M32 and Motorola Moto G31
7. Motorola Moto G50 and Motorola Moto G31
8. Motorola Moto G40 Fusion and Motorola Moto G31
9. Samsung Galaxy F22 and Motorola Moto G31

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish