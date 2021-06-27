Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia XR20 vs Moto G50 – which one to choose?

Nokia XR20 vs Motorola Moto G50

Нокиа XR20
VS
Моторола Мото G50
Nokia XR20
Motorola Moto G50

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Nokia XR20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G) that was released on June 27, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia XR20
  • 47% higher pixel density (395 vs 269 PPI)
  • Delivers 66% higher maximum brightness (602 against 363 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (322K versus 284K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G50
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 370 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4630 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 6.4% more screen real estate
  • Weighs 56 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.6 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia XR20
vs
Moto G50

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 76.8% 83.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 128.3% 93.2%
PWM 1163000 Hz 2336000 Hz
Response time 26 ms 44 ms
Contrast 1815:1 1889:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia XR20 +66%
602 nits
Moto G50
363 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 171.6 mm (6.76 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 81.5 mm (3.21 inches) 74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 10.6 mm (0.42 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 248 gramm (8.75 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP53
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Green Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia XR20
76.8%
Moto G50 +8%
83.2%

Performance

Tests of Nokia XR20 and Motorola Moto G50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 619
GPU clock 825 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS ~468 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia XR20 +2%
516
Moto G50
507
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia XR20 +3%
1686
Moto G50
1635
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia XR20 +13%
322321
Moto G50
284581
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
OS size 13 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4630 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (23% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia XR20
n/a
Moto G50
19:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia XR20
n/a
Moto G50
18:38 hr
Talk (3G)
Nokia XR20
n/a
Moto G50
43:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 13 MP) 3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 15 12
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia XR20 +6%
83.9 dB
Moto G50
79.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2021 March 2021
Release date August 2021 April 2021
Launch price ~ 562 USD ~ 238 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Nokia XR20. It has a better display, connectivity, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Nokia XR20 and Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
2. Nokia XR20 and Samsung Galaxy A72
3. Nokia XR20 and Apple iPhone 12
4. Nokia XR20 and Google Pixel 5
5. Nokia XR20 and Nokia X20
6. Motorola Moto G50 and Samsung Galaxy A51
7. Motorola Moto G50 and Google Pixel 4a
8. Motorola Moto G50 and Moto G 5G
9. Motorola Moto G50 and G9 Plus
10. Motorola Moto G50 and Moto G100

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish