Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Nokia XR20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on June 27, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G82 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.