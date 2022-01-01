Nokia XR20 vs Motorola Moto G82 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Nokia XR20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on June 27, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G82 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Nokia XR20
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G82 5G
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Optical image stabilization
- Thinner bezels – 9.6% more screen real estate
- Comes with 370 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4630 mAh
- 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (412K versus 328K)
- The phone is 11-months newer
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 7.04 mm narrower
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
68
86
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
43
46
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
88
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
51
67
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
83
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
63
70
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|550 nits
|640 nits
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|76.8%
|86.4%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|128.3%
|95.1%
|PWM
|1163000 Hz
|119 Hz
|Response time
|26 ms
|12 ms
|Contrast
|1815:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|171.64 mm (6.76 inches)
|160.89 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|81.5 mm (3.21 inches)
|74.46 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|10.64 mm (0.42 inches)
|7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|248 gramm (8.75 oz)
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP52
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue
|White, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|~468 GFLOPS
|~536 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1833 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
513
Moto G82 5G +27%
653
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1674
Moto G82 5G +7%
1795
|CPU
|95962
|121066
|GPU
|85288
|102050
|Memory
|65134
|71622
|UX
|81871
|114160
|Total score
|328990
|412095
|Stability
|99%
|99%
|Graphics test
|5 FPS
|7 FPS
|Graphics score
|981
|1210
|PCMark 3.0 score
|7065
|10246
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12
|OS size
|13 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4630 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|1:17 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|118°
|Lenses
|2 (48 MP + 13 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4.0"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|15
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2021
|May 2022
|Release date
|August 2021
|June 2022
|SAR (head)
|1.13 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.43 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G82 5G is definitely a better buy.
