Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Nokia XR20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G) that was released on June 27, 2021, against the Nokia 7.2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.