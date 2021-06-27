Nokia XR20 vs Nokia 7.2
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Nokia XR20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G) that was released on June 27, 2021, against the Nokia 7.2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Nokia XR20
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Comes with 1130 mAh larger battery capacity: 4630 vs 3500 mAh
- 56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (322K versus 206K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480 5G
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7.2
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Thinner bezels – 5.6% more screen real estate
- Weighs 68 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 6.4 mm narrower
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
72
64
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
48
35
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
88
54
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
58
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
85
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
68
55
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|76.8%
|82.4%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|128.3%
|-
|PWM
|1163000 Hz
|-
|Response time
|26 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1815:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|171.6 mm (6.76 inches)
|159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
|Width
|81.5 mm (3.21 inches)
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|10.6 mm (0.42 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|248 gramm (8.75 oz)
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Silver, Green
|Black, Silver, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 512
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~468 GFLOPS
|~217 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1833 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia XR20 +56%
516
330
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia XR20 +15%
1686
1464
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia XR20 +56%
322321
206022
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|-
|Android One
|OS size
|13 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4630 mAh
|3500 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|2:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:72 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9:41 hr
Talk (3G)
28:64 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|118°
|Lenses
|2 (48 MP + 13 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Nokia 7.2 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|5184 x 3880
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.6 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4.0"
|1/3.4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
90
Video quality
75
Generic camera score
85
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|15
|6
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2021
|September 2019
|Release date
|August 2021
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 562 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.989 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.444 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia XR20 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1