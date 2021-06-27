Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia XR20 vs Nokia 8.3 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Nokia XR20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G) that was released on June 27, 2021, against the Nokia 8.3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia XR20
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Nokia 8.3
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (363K versus 320K)
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (671 against 598 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.1% more screen real estate
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 626 and 513 points
  • Weighs 28 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia XR20
vs
Nokia 8.3

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 386 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 76.8% 82.9%
Display tests
RGB color space 128.3% 99.9%
PWM 1163000 Hz -
Response time 26 ms 28 ms
Contrast 1815:1 1216:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia XR20
598 nits
Nokia 8.3 +12%
671 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 171.6 mm (6.76 inches) 171.9 mm (6.77 inches)
Width 81.5 mm (3.21 inches) 78.6 mm (3.09 inches)
Thickness 10.6 mm (0.42 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 248 gramm (8.75 oz) 220 gramm (7.76 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Silver, Green Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia XR20
76.8%
Nokia 8.3 +8%
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Nokia XR20 and Nokia 8.3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 620
GPU clock 825 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~46 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia XR20
513
Nokia 8.3 +22%
626
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia XR20
1700
Nokia 8.3 +16%
1964
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia XR20
320833
Nokia 8.3 +13%
363441
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
OS size 13 GB 25 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4630 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 118°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 13 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Nokia 8.3 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6000 x 4000
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 15 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia XR20 +1%
83.9 dB
Nokia 8.3
83.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced June 2021 March 2020
Release date August 2021 May 2020
Launch price ~ 562 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) - 0.989 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.444 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Nokia XR20. But if the performance and camera are more of a priority – go for the Nokia 8.3.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
