Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Nokia XR20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on June 27, 2021, against the Nokia G11, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia XR20
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 78% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (325K versus 182K)
  • 46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480
  • Delivers 23% higher peek brightness (592 against 482 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Reasons to consider the Nokia G11
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 420 mAh larger battery capacity: 5050 vs 4630 mAh
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Weighs 83.4 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.6 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia XR20
vs
Nokia G11

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 550 nits 480 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 76.8% 81.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 128.3% 95.2%
PWM 1163000 Hz Not detected
Response time 26 ms 41 ms
Contrast 1815:1 947:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nokia XR20 +23%
592 nits
Nokia G11
482 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 171.64 mm (6.76 inches) 164.6 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 81.5 mm (3.21 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 10.64 mm (0.42 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 248 gramm (8.75 oz) 164.6 gramm (5.81 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia XR20
76.8%
Nokia G11 +6%
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Nokia XR20 and Nokia G11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Unisoc T606
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 825 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia XR20 +65%
510
Nokia G11
310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia XR20 +51%
1666
Nokia G11
1105
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia XR20 +78%
325084
Nokia G11
182469
CPU 95962 -
GPU 85288 -
Memory 65134 -
UX 81871 -
Total score 325084 182469
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 5 FPS -
Graphics score 981 -
PCMark 3.0 score 7064 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4630 mAh 5050 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 13 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 -
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia XR20 +2%
83.9 dB
Nokia G11
82.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced June 2021 February 2022
Release date August 2021 March 2022
SAR (head) 1.13 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.43 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia XR20 is definitely a better buy.

