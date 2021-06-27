Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia XR20 vs Nokia G20 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Nokia XR20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G) that was released on June 27, 2021, against the Nokia G20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia XR20
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 47% higher pixel density (395 vs 269 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480 5G
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (542 against 443 nits)
Reasons to consider the Nokia G20
  • Comes with 420 mAh larger battery capacity: 5050 vs 4630 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate
  • Weighs 51 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.5 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia XR20
vs
Nokia G20

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.52 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 76.8% 81.9%
Display tests
RGB color space - 93.6%
PWM - 2500000 Hz
Response time - 36.5 ms
Contrast - 1102:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia XR20 +22%
542 nits
Nokia G20
443 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 171.6 mm (6.76 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 81.5 mm (3.21 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 10.6 mm (0.42 inches) 9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 248 gramm (8.75 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Green Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia XR20
76.8%
Nokia G20 +7%
81.9%

Performance

Tests of Nokia XR20 and Nokia G20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G MediaTek Helio G35
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 825 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS - ~54.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia XR20 +185%
505
Nokia G20
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia XR20 +69%
1657
Nokia G20
982
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Results (108th and 145th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4630 mAh 5050 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) No
Full charging time 1:35 hr 3:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 13 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 5 MP
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia XR20
n/a
Nokia G20
80.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2021 April 2021
Release date August 2021 May 2021
Launch price ~ 562 USD ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) - 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.13 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia XR20 is definitely a better buy.

