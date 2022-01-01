Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia XR20 vs Nokia G21 – which one to choose?

Nokia XR20 vs Nokia G21

Нокиа XR20
VS
Нокиа G21
Nokia XR20
Nokia G21

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Nokia XR20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on June 27, 2021, against the Nokia G21, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia XR20
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (596 against 433 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Nokia G21
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 420 mAh larger battery capacity: 5050 vs 4630 mAh
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Weighs 58 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.6 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia XR20
vs
Nokia G21

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 76.8% 81.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 128.3% 94.9%
PWM 1163000 Hz Not detected
Response time 26 ms 49 ms
Contrast 1815:1 1070:1
Max. Brightness
Nokia XR20 +38%
596 nits
Nokia G21
433 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 171.64 mm (6.76 inches) 164.6 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 81.5 mm (3.21 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 10.64 mm (0.42 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 248 gramm (8.75 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia XR20
76.8%
Nokia G21 +6%
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Nokia XR20 and Nokia G21 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Unisoc T606
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 825 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia XR20 +64%
507
Nokia G21
310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia XR20 +40%
1666
Nokia G21
1191
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia XR20
327114
Nokia G21
n/a
CPU 95962 -
GPU 85288 -
Memory 65134 -
UX 81871 -
Total score 327114 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score 7065 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4630 mAh 5050 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (22% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:49 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nokia XR20
n/a
Nokia G21
19:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nokia XR20
n/a
Nokia G21
16:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Nokia XR20
n/a
Nokia G21
37:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 13 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 -
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia XR20
83.9 dB
Nokia G21 +2%
85.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2021 February 2022
Release date August 2021 February 2022
SAR (head) 1.13 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.43 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Nokia XR20. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Nokia G21.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S21 and Nokia XR20
2. Samsung Galaxy A72 and Nokia XR20
3. Apple iPhone 13 and Nokia XR20
4. Apple iPhone 12 and Nokia XR20
5. Google Pixel 5a 5G and Nokia XR20
6. Samsung Galaxy A12 and Nokia G21
7. Nokia 5.4 and Nokia G21
8. Nokia X10 and Nokia G21
9. Motorola Moto G31 and Nokia G21

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish