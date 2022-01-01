Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia XR20 vs Nokia G60 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Nokia XR20 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on June 27, 2021, against the Nokia G60, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia XR20
  • Delivers 42% higher peak brightness (599 against 421 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Nokia G60
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (407K versus 328K)
  • Thinner bezels – 6% more screen real estate
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • Weighs 58 grams less
  • 30% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 669 and 513 points
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.57 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia XR20
vs
Nokia G60

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 550 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 76.8% 82.8%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 128.3% 98%
PWM 1163000 Hz Not detected
Response time 26 ms 28 ms
Contrast 1815:1 1544:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nokia XR20 +42%
599 nits
Nokia G60
421 nits
Design and build

Height 171.64 mm (6.76 inches) 165.99 mm (6.54 inches)
Width 81.5 mm (3.21 inches) 75.93 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 10.64 mm (0.42 inches) 8.61 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 248 gramm (8.75 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia XR20
76.8%
Nokia G60 +8%
82.8%

Performance

Tests of Nokia XR20 and Nokia G60 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 619
GPU clock 825 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS ~536 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia XR20
513
Nokia G60 +30%
669
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia XR20
1674
Nokia G60 +14%
1905
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia XR20
328990
Nokia G60 +24%
407319
CPU 95962 -
GPU 85288 -
Memory 65134 -
UX 81871 -
Total score 328990 407319
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 5 FPS -
Graphics score 981 -
PCMark 3.0 score 7065 -
Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM - Stock Android
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4630 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 13 MP) 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 -
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nokia XR20 +5%
83.9 dB
Nokia G60
79.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2021 September 2022
Release date August 2021 September 2022
SAR (head) 1.13 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.43 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia G60 is definitely a better buy.

