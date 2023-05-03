Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia XR21 vs Nokia G22 – which one to choose?

Nokia XR21 vs Nokia G22

66 out of 100
Nokia XR21
VS
55 out of 100
Nokia G22
Nokia XR21
Nokia G22

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.49-inch Nokia XR21 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 3, 2023, against the Nokia G22, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia XR21
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (396K versus 165K)
  • 50% higher pixel density (406 vs 270 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports higher wattage charging (33W versus 20W)
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Nokia G22
  • Weighs 38.77 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Nokia XR21 and Nokia G22 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia XR21
vs
Nokia G22

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.49 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 406 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 550 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 77% 81.1%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 94.1%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 44 ms
Contrast - 1567:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nokia XR21
n/a
Nokia G22
646 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 168 mm (6.61 inches) 165 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 78.58 mm (3.09 inches) 76.19 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 10.45 mm (0.41 inches) 8.48 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 231 g (8.15 oz) 192.23 g (6.78 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia XR21
77%
Nokia G22 +5%
81.1%

Performance

Tests of Nokia XR21 and Nokia G22 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Unisoc T606
Max clock 2200 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 950 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia XR21 +114%
681
Nokia G22
318
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia XR21 +66%
2000
Nokia G22
1208
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia XR21 +139%
396339
Nokia G22
165695
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 44.4 °C
Stability - 97%
Graphics test - 2 FPS
Graphics score - 410
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 7721
Video editing - 4967
Photo editing - 12186
Data manipulation - 5963
Writing score - 8714
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type - UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 2048 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4800 mAh 5050 mAh
Charge power 33 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
Full charging time hr hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 8 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2"
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Nokia XR21
n/a
Nokia G22
81.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced May 2023 February 2023
Release date June 2023 February 2023
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia XR21 is definitely a better buy.

