Nokia XR21 vs Nokia G60

66 out of 100
Nokia XR21
VS
61 out of 100
Nokia G60
Nokia XR21
Nokia G60

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.49-inch Nokia XR21 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 3, 2023, against the Nokia G60, which is powered by the same chip and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia XR21
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Supports higher wattage charging (33W versus 20W)
Reasons to consider the Nokia G60
  • Thinner bezels – 5.8% more screen real estate
  • Weighs 41 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Nokia XR21 and Nokia G60 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia XR21
vs
Nokia G60

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.49 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 406 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 550 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 77% 82.8%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 98%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 28 ms
Contrast - 1544:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nokia XR21
n/a
Nokia G60
418 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 168 mm (6.61 inches) 165.99 mm (6.54 inches)
Width 78.58 mm (3.09 inches) 75.93 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 10.45 mm (0.41 inches) 8.61 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 231 g (8.15 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia XR21
77%
Nokia G60 +8%
82.8%

Performance

Tests of Nokia XR21 and Nokia G60 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 619
GPU clock 950 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS ~486 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia XR21 +2%
681
Nokia G60
668
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia XR21 +5%
2000
Nokia G60
1896
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia XR21 +5%
396339
Nokia G60
378249
CPU - 114564
GPU - 124786
Memory - 69731
UX - 60880
Total score 396339 378249
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 139.9 °C
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Graphics score - 1212
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 7420
Video editing - 4113
Photo editing - 20167
Data manipulation - 7611
Writing score - 14095
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type - UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM - Stock Android

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4800 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time hr 1:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 8 MP) 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2"
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Nokia XR21
n/a
Nokia G60
79.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2023 September 2022
Release date June 2023 September 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, gaming, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Nokia XR21. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Nokia G60.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
