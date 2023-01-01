Nothing Phone (1) vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max VS Nothing Phone (1) Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch Nothing Phone (1) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus) that was released on July 12, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 35 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Nothing Phone (1) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 Has 2 SIM card slots Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.55 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 402 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 83.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 95.9% 99.6% PWM 119 Hz 245 Hz Response time 2 ms 4.9 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Phone (1) 662 nits iPhone 11 Pro Max +19% 790 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 77.8 mm (3.06 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 193.5 g (6.83 oz) 226 g (7.97 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Phone (1) +3% 85.8% iPhone 11 Pro Max 83.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM Nothing OS 1.5 - OS size 16 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 3969 mAh Charge power 33 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (48% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:31 hr 1:57 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:12 hr 11:56 hr Watching video 15:54 hr 16:42 hr Gaming 04:48 hr 07:08 hr Standby 108 hr 124 hr General battery life Phone (1) 34:17 hr iPhone 11 Pro Max +7% 36:48 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life (136th and 74th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 114° 120° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Nothing Phone (1) from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Phone (1) 121 iPhone 11 Pro Max +2% 124 Video quality Phone (1) +10% 112 iPhone 11 Pro Max 102 Generic camera score Phone (1) 114 iPhone 11 Pro Max +3% 117

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness Phone (1) 84.3 dB iPhone 11 Pro Max +2% 85.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced July 2022 September 2019 Release date July 2022 September 2019 SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Nothing Phone (1). But if the performance, software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max.