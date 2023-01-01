Nothing Phone (1) vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch Nothing Phone (1) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus) that was released on July 12, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 35 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Nothing Phone (1)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Comes with 531 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3969 mAh
- The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Shows 7% longer battery life (36:48 vs 34:17 hours)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Other
- 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (633K versus 575K)
- Delivers 19% higher peak brightness (790 against 662 nits)
- 14% higher pixel density (458 vs 402 PPI)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
84
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
51
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
68
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
81
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
70
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.55 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1242 x 2688 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|800 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.8%
|83.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|95.9%
|99.6%
|PWM
|119 Hz
|245 Hz
|Response time
|2 ms
|4.9 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|158 mm (6.22 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|193.5 g (6.83 oz)
|226 g (7.97 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max clock
|2500 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|608 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|~736 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
821
iPhone 11 Pro Max +59%
1309
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2982
iPhone 11 Pro Max +14%
3413
|CPU
|160405
|152251
|GPU
|175059
|259958
|Memory
|113702
|105767
|UX
|130019
|117748
|Total score
|575206
|633497
|Max surface temperature
|47.9 °C
|44.9 °C
|Stability
|-
|79%
|Graphics test
|-
|44 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|7460
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
|ROM
|Nothing OS 1.5
|-
|OS size
|16 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|3969 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:31 hr
|1:57 hr
|Web browsing
|12:12 hr
|11:56 hr
|Watching video
|15:54 hr
|16:42 hr
|Gaming
|04:48 hr
|07:08 hr
|Standby
|108 hr
|124 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|114°
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 50 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Nothing Phone (1) from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.13"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
121
124
Video quality
Phone (1) +10%
112
Generic camera score
114
117
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2022
|September 2019
|Release date
|July 2022
|September 2019
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.95 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Conclusion
If the display, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Nothing Phone (1). But if the performance, software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max.
