Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Nothing Phone (1) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus) that was released on July 12, 2022, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nothing Phone (1)
  • Comes with 2482 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2018 mAh
  • Has a 1.85 inches larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Thinner bezels – 20.4% more screen real estate
  • Shows 33% longer battery life (34:17 vs 25:41 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 23% higher pixel density (402 vs 326 PPI)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Other
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (717K versus 582K)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.5 mm narrower
  • 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1746 and 827 points
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 49.5 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.55 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 402 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 65.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 95.9% 99.9%
PWM 119 Hz -
Response time 2 ms 38 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1655:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Phone (1) +3%
666 nits
iPhone SE (2022)
648 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 193.5 gramm (6.83 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Phone (1) +31%
85.8%
iPhone SE (2022)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Nothing Phone (1) and Apple iPhone SE (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2500 MHz 3223 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Apple GPU
GPU clock 608 MHz 1200 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Phone (1)
827
iPhone SE (2022) +111%
1746
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Phone (1)
3017
iPhone SE (2022) +54%
4650
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Phone (1)
582968
iPhone SE (2022) +23%
717144
CPU 160405 189244
GPU 175059 269834
Memory 113702 129820
UX 130019 127582
Total score 582968 717144
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 72%
Graphics test - 49 FPS
Graphics score - 8226
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.1.1)
ROM Nothing OS -
OS size 16 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 2018 mAh
Charge power 33 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (48% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:31 hr 1:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:12 hr 09:55 hr
Watching video 15:54 hr 08:38 hr
Gaming 04:48 hr 03:26 hr
Standby 108 hr 93 hr
General battery life
Phone (1) +33%
34:17 hr
iPhone SE (2022)
25:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° -
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 50 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2022) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.13" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Phone (1)
84.3 dB
iPhone SE (2022) +2%
85.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced July 2022 March 2022
Release date July 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Nothing Phone (1). But if the performance, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone SE (2022).

