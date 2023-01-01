Nothing Phone (1) vs Apple iPhone X
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch Nothing Phone (1) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus) that was released on July 12, 2022, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 59 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Nothing Phone (1)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1784 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2716 mAh
- Has a 0.75 inch larger screen size
- Shows 52% longer battery life (34:17 vs 22:33 hours)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- 53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (575K versus 376K)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 4-years and 11-months newer
- Fingerprint scanner
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Other
- 14% higher pixel density (458 vs 402 PPI)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 19.5 grams less
- 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 928 and 821 points
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.55 inches
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1125 x 2436 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|625 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.8%
|82.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|95.9%
|99.3%
|PWM
|119 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|2 ms
|2.2 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|193.5 g (6.83 oz)
|174 g (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black
|Silver, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Max clock
|2500 MHz
|2390 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|608 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|~325 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
|CPU
|160405
|124881
|GPU
|175059
|115568
|Memory
|113702
|60636
|UX
|130019
|79405
|Total score
|575206
|376756
|Max surface temperature
|47.9 °C
|45.7 °C
|Stability
|-
|62%
|Graphics test
|-
|21 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|3536
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
|ROM
|Nothing OS 1.5
|-
|OS size
|16 GB
|5.3 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|2716 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:31 hr
|2:00 hr
|Web browsing
|12:12 hr
|07:08 hr
|Watching video
|15:54 hr
|09:17 hr
|Gaming
|04:48 hr
|04:04 hr
|Standby
|108 hr
|84 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|114°
|-
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 50 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Nothing Phone (1) from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|3472 x 2063
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.13"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|16
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2022
|September 2017
|Release date
|July 2022
|November 2017
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.87 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.97 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nothing Phone (1) is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
4 (50%)
4 (50%)
Total votes: 8