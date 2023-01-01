Home > Smartphone comparison > Phone (1) vs iPhone X – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch Nothing Phone (1) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus) that was released on July 12, 2022, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 59 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nothing Phone (1)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1784 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2716 mAh
  • Has a 0.75 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 52% longer battery life (34:17 vs 22:33 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (575K versus 376K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 4-years and 11-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Other
  • 14% higher pixel density (458 vs 402 PPI)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 19.5 grams less
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 928 and 821 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Phone (1)
vs
iPhone X

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.55 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.9% 99.3%
PWM 119 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 2 ms 2.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Phone (1) +9%
662 nits
iPhone X
606 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 193.5 g (6.83 oz) 174 g (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Phone (1) +3%
85.8%
iPhone X
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Nothing Phone (1) and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus Apple A11 Bionic
Max clock 2500 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
Lithography process 6 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Apple GPU
GPU clock 608 MHz -
FLOPS - ~325 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Phone (1)
821
iPhone X +13%
928
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Phone (1) +19%
2982
iPhone X
2498
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Phone (1) +53%
575206
iPhone X
376756
CPU 160405 124881
GPU 175059 115568
Memory 113702 60636
UX 130019 79405
Total score 575206 376756
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Phone (1)
n/a
iPhone X
3536
Max surface temperature 47.9 °C 45.7 °C
Stability - 62%
Graphics test - 21 FPS
Graphics score - 3536
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
ROM Nothing OS 1.5 -
OS size 16 GB 5.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 2716 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (48% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:31 hr 2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:12 hr 07:08 hr
Watching video 15:54 hr 09:17 hr
Gaming 04:48 hr 04:04 hr
Standby 108 hr 84 hr
General battery life
Phone (1) +52%
34:17 hr
iPhone X
22:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° -
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 50 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Nothing Phone (1) from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3472 x 2063
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Phone (1) +20%
121
iPhone X
101
Video quality
Phone (1) +26%
112
iPhone X
89
Generic camera score
Phone (1) +18%
114
iPhone X
97

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Phone (1)
84.3 dB
iPhone X +1%
85.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2022 September 2017
Release date July 2022 November 2017
SAR (head) - 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nothing Phone (1) is definitely a better buy.

