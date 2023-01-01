Nothing Phone (1) vs Apple iPhone X VS Nothing Phone (1) Apple iPhone X Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch Nothing Phone (1) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus) that was released on July 12, 2022, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 59 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Nothing Phone (1) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Fingerprint scanner Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.55 inches 5.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 402 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 625 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 82.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.9% 99.3% PWM 119 Hz 240 Hz Response time 2 ms 2.2 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Phone (1) +9% 662 nits iPhone X 606 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 193.5 g (6.83 oz) 174 g (6.14 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP67 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black Silver, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Phone (1) +3% 85.8% iPhone X 82.9%

Performance Tests of Nothing Phone (1) and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus Apple A11 Bionic Max clock 2500 MHz 2390 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) - 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral

- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon Lithography process 6 nanometers 10 nanometers Graphics Adreno 642L Apple GPU GPU clock 608 MHz - FLOPS - ~325 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Phone (1) 821 iPhone X +13% 928 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Phone (1) +19% 2982 iPhone X 2498 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Phone (1) +53% 575206 iPhone X 376756 CPU 160405 124881 GPU 175059 115568 Memory 113702 60636 UX 130019 79405 Total score 575206 376756 3DMark Wild Life Performance Phone (1) n/a iPhone X 3536 Max surface temperature 47.9 °C 45.7 °C Stability - 62% Graphics test - 21 FPS Graphics score - 3536 Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 3 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4 Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM Nothing OS 1.5 - OS size 16 GB 5.3 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 2716 mAh Charge power 33 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (48% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:31 hr 2:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:12 hr 07:08 hr Watching video 15:54 hr 09:17 hr Gaming 04:48 hr 04:04 hr Standby 108 hr 84 hr General battery life Phone (1) +52% 34:17 hr iPhone X 22:33 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 114° - Lenses 2 (50 MP + 50 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Nothing Phone (1) from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3472 x 2063 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length - 32 mm Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Phone (1) +20% 121 iPhone X 101 Video quality Phone (1) +26% 112 iPhone X 89 Generic camera score Phone (1) +18% 114 iPhone X 97

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 16 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness Phone (1) 84.3 dB iPhone X +1% 85.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced July 2022 September 2017 Release date July 2022 November 2017 SAR (head) - 0.87 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.97 W/kg Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nothing Phone (1) is definitely a better buy.