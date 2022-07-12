Home > Smartphone comparison > Phone (1) vs Zenfone 8 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch Nothing Phone (1) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus) that was released on July 12, 2022, against the Asus Zenfone 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nothing Phone (1)
  • Has a 0.65 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 48% longer battery life (34:17 vs 23:13 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
Reasons to consider the Asus Zenfone 8
  • 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (821K versus 577K)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Delivers 20% higher peek brightness (792 against 658 nits)
  • 11% higher pixel density (446 vs 402 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.3 mm narrower
  • 36% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1117 and 820 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Phone (1)
vs
Zenfone 8

Display

Type OLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 5.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 446 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1100 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 95.9% 99.9%
PWM 119 Hz 495 Hz
Response time 2 ms 3.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Phone (1)
658 nits
Zenfone 8 +20%
792 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 148 mm (5.83 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 68.5 mm (2.7 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 159.2 gramm (5.62 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Phone (1) +3%
85.8%
Zenfone 8
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Nothing Phone (1) and Asus Zenfone 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2500 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 660
GPU clock 500 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Phone (1)
820
Zenfone 8 +36%
1117
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Phone (1)
2988
Zenfone 8 +20%
3589
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Phone (1)
577966
Zenfone 8 +42%
821705
CPU 160405 208013
GPU 175059 313550
Memory 113702 145918
UX 130019 155382
Total score 577966 821705
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Phone (1)
n/a
Zenfone 8
5640
Stability - 57%
Graphics test - 33 FPS
Graphics score - 5640
PCMark 3.0 score - 16021
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu (172nd and 46th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Nothing OS ZenUI 8
OS size 16 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (48% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 5 (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:31 hr 1:28 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:12 hr 06:46 hr
Watching video 15:54 hr 12:35 hr
Gaming 04:48 hr 03:24 hr
Standby 108 hr 77 hr
General battery life
Phone (1) +48%
34:17 hr
Zenfone 8
23:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution - 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 112°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 50 MP) 2 (64 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Asus Zenfone 8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length - 28 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/2.93"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Phone (1)
84.3 dB
Zenfone 8 +3%
86.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2022 May 2021
Release date July 2022 May 2021
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Asus Zenfone 8. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Nothing Phone (1).

