Nothing Phone (1) vs Asus Zenfone 8
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch Nothing Phone (1) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus) that was released on July 12, 2022, against the Asus Zenfone 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Nothing Phone (1)
- Has a 0.65 inch larger screen size
- Shows 48% longer battery life (34:17 vs 23:13 hours)
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
Reasons to consider the Asus Zenfone 8
- 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (821K versus 577K)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Delivers 20% higher peek brightness (792 against 658 nits)
- 11% higher pixel density (446 vs 402 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 7.3 mm narrower
- 36% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1117 and 820 points
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.55 inches
|5.9 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|446 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|1100 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.8%
|82.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|95.9%
|99.9%
|PWM
|119 Hz
|495 Hz
|Response time
|2 ms
|3.2 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|148 mm (5.83 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|68.5 mm (2.7 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|159.2 gramm (5.62 oz)
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Max. clock
|2500 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|Adreno 660
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~1720 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6, 8, 12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|-
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
|CPU
|160405
|208013
|GPU
|175059
|313550
|Memory
|113702
|145918
|UX
|130019
|155382
|Total score
|577966
|821705
|Stability
|-
|57%
|Graphics test
|-
|33 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|5640
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|16021
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|Nothing OS
|ZenUI 8
|OS size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 5 (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:31 hr
|1:28 hr
|Web browsing
|12:12 hr
|06:46 hr
|Watching video
|15:54 hr
|12:35 hr
|Gaming
|04:48 hr
|03:24 hr
|Standby
|108 hr
|77 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|114°
|112°
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 50 MP)
|2 (64 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Asus Zenfone 8 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4290 x 2800
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|-
|28 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.13"
|1/2.93"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2022
|May 2021
|Release date
|July 2022
|May 2021
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Asus Zenfone 8. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Nothing Phone (1).
