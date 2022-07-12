Home > Smartphone comparison > Phone (1) vs Zenfone 9 – which one to choose?

Nothing Phone (1) vs Asus Zenfone 9

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch Nothing Phone (1) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus) that was released on July 12, 2022, against the Asus Zenfone 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nothing Phone (1)
  • Has a 0.65 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (34:17 vs 31:10 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
Reasons to consider the Asus Zenfone 9
  • 88% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1087K versus 577K)
  • Delivers 25% higher peek brightness (825 against 658 nits)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 11% higher pixel density (445 vs 402 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.7 mm narrower
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • 59% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1303 and 820 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Phone (1)
vs
Zenfone 9

Display

Type OLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 5.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 445 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1100 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 84.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 95.9% -
PWM 119 Hz -
Response time 2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Phone (1)
658 nits
Zenfone 9 +25%
825 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 146.5 mm (5.77 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 68.1 mm (2.68 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 159.2 gramm (5.62 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black Black, Silver, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Phone (1) +1%
85.8%
Zenfone 9
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Nothing Phone (1) and Asus Zenfone 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 2500 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 6 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 730
GPU clock 500 MHz 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Phone (1)
820
Zenfone 9 +59%
1303
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Phone (1)
2988
Zenfone 9 +44%
4296
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Phone (1)
577966
Zenfone 9 +88%
1087859
CPU 160405 260656
GPU 175059 467068
Memory 113702 191482
UX 130019 179326
Total score 577966 1087859
AnTuTu Ranking (172nd and 8th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Nothing OS ZenUI
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (48% in 30 min) Yes (57% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:31 hr 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:12 hr 11:54 hr
Watching video 15:54 hr 14:05 hr
Gaming 04:48 hr 04:37 hr
Standby 108 hr 91 hr
General battery life
Phone (1) +10%
34:17 hr
Zenfone 9
31:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 113°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 50 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23.8 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14.4 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 -
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length - 27.5 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/2.93"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Phone (1)
84.3 dB
Zenfone 9
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2022 July 2022
Release date July 2022 August 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and sound are more important to you, then choose the Asus Zenfone 9. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Nothing Phone (1).

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

