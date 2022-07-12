Nothing Phone (1) vs Asus Zenfone 9
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch Nothing Phone (1) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus) that was released on July 12, 2022, against the Asus Zenfone 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Nothing Phone (1)
- Has a 0.65 inch larger screen size
- Shows 10% longer battery life (34:17 vs 31:10 hours)
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
Reasons to consider the Asus Zenfone 9
- 88% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1087K versus 577K)
- Delivers 25% higher peek brightness (825 against 658 nits)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 11% higher pixel density (445 vs 402 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 7.7 mm narrower
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
- 59% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1303 and 820 points
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.55 inches
|5.9 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|445 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|800 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|1100 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.8%
|84.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|95.9%
|-
|PWM
|119 Hz
|-
|Response time
|2 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|146.5 mm (5.77 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|68.1 mm (2.68 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|159.2 gramm (5.62 oz)
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black, Silver, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max. clock
|2500 MHz
|3190 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|-
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|900 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
|CPU
|160405
|260656
|GPU
|175059
|467068
|Memory
|113702
|191482
|UX
|130019
|179326
|Total score
|577966
|1087859
AnTuTu Ranking (172nd and 8th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|Nothing OS
|ZenUI
|OS size
|16 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Yes (57% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:31 hr
|1:15 hr
|Web browsing
|12:12 hr
|11:54 hr
|Watching video
|15:54 hr
|14:05 hr
|Gaming
|04:48 hr
|04:37 hr
|Standby
|108 hr
|91 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|114°
|113°
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 50 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23.8 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14.4 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|-
|27.5 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.13"
|1/2.93"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2022
|July 2022
|Release date
|July 2022
|August 2022
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and sound are more important to you, then choose the Asus Zenfone 9. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Nothing Phone (1).
