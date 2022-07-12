Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch Nothing Phone (1) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus) that was released on July 12, 2022, against the Asus Zenfone 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.