Home > Smartphone comparison > Phone (1) vs Pixel 7 – which one to choose?

Nothing Phone (1) vs Google Pixel 7

Nothing phone (1)
VS
Гугл Пиксель 7
Nothing Phone (1)
Google Pixel 7

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch Nothing Phone (1) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus) that was released on July 12, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nothing Phone (1)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
  • 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (803K versus 584K)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1063 and 831 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Phone (1)
vs
Pixel 7

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 416 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits -
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.9% -
PWM 119 Hz -
Response time 2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Phone (1)
667 nits
Pixel 7
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 193.5 gramm (6.83 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Phone (1) +1%
85.8%
Pixel 7
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Nothing Phone (1) and Google Pixel 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus Google Tensor G2
Max. clock 2500 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 608 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Phone (1)
831
Pixel 7 +28%
1063
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Phone (1)
3020
Pixel 7 +5%
3165
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Phone (1)
584490
Pixel 7 +37%
803446
CPU 160405 216931
GPU 175059 296692
Memory 113702 134893
UX 130019 152600
Total score 584490 803446
AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking (190th and 80th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM Nothing OS Stock Android
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4355 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (20 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (48% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:31 hr 1:54 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:12 hr -
Watching video 15:54 hr -
Gaming 04:48 hr -
Standby 108 hr -
General battery life
Phone (1)
34:17 hr
Pixel 7
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 114°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 50 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 -
Aperture f/2.5 -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.13" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Phone (1)
84.3 dB
Pixel 7
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2022 October 2022
Release date July 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Google Pixel 7. It has a better performance, design, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
5 (100%)
Total votes: 5

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 13 and Nothing Phone (1)
2. Google Pixel 6 and Nothing Phone (1)
3. Google Pixel 6a and Nothing Phone (1)
4. Xiaomi Poco F4 and Nothing Phone (1)
5. Samsung Galaxy S21 and Google Pixel 7
6. Google Pixel 6 Pro and Google Pixel 7
7. Samsung Galaxy S22 and Google Pixel 7
8. Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 7
9. Apple iPhone 14 and Google Pixel 7

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish