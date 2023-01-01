Home > Smartphone comparison > Phone (1) vs Pixel 7a – which one to choose?

Nothing Phone (1) vs Google Pixel 7a

69 out of 100
Nothing Phone (1)
VS
74 out of 100
Google Pixel 7a
Nothing Phone (1)
Google Pixel 7a

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Nothing Phone (1) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus) that was released on July 12, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7a, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nothing Phone (1)
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (34:17 vs 29:33 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Supports higher wattage charging (33W versus 18W)
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7a
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 61% higher peak brightness (1067 against 661 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (735K versus 577K)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Nothing Phone (1) and Google Pixel 7a crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Phone (1)
vs
Pixel 7a

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 700 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 81.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.9% 98.4%
PWM 119 Hz 218 Hz
Response time 2 ms 2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Phone (1)
661 nits
Pixel 7a +61%
1067 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 152 mm (5.98 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 193.5 g (6.83 oz) 193.5 g (6.83 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black White, Gray, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Phone (1) +5%
85.8%
Pixel 7a
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Nothing Phone (1) and Google Pixel 7a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus Google Tensor G2
Max clock 2500 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 608 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~845 GFLOPS ~1153 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Phone (1)
822
Pixel 7a +27%
1047
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Phone (1)
2981
Pixel 7a +7%
3182
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Phone (1)
577298
Pixel 7a +27%
735201
CPU 160405 186320
GPU 175059 295964
Memory 113702 115569
UX 130019 139389
Total score 577298 735201
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Phone (1)
n/a
Pixel 7a
6358
Max surface temperature 47.9 °C 50.8 °C
Stability - 65%
Graphics test - 38 FPS
Graphics score - 6358
Web score - 7651
Video editing - 6395
Photo editing - 19457
Data manipulation - 10184
Writing score - 15221
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM Nothing OS 1.5 Stock Android
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Capacity 4500 mAh 4385 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (48% in 30 min) Yes (20% in 36 min)
Full charging time 1:31 hr 1:57 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:12 hr 11:05 hr
Watching video 15:54 hr 15:28 hr
Gaming 04:48 hr 05:16 hr
Standby 108 hr 73 hr
General battery life
Phone (1) +16%
34:17 hr
Pixel 7a
29:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 120°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 50 MP) 2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX712 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Nothing Phone (1) from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 7a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.5 -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.13" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Phone (1)
121
Pixel 7a +14%
138
Video quality
Phone (1)
112
Pixel 7a +19%
133
Generic camera score
Phone (1)
114
Pixel 7a +17%
133

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Phone (1)
84.3 dB
Pixel 7a +7%
90.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced July 2022 May 2023
Release date July 2022 May 2023
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 7a. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Nothing Phone (1).

