Nothing Phone (1) vs Huawei Honor 50 Lite

Nothing phone (1)
VS
Хуавей Хонор 50 Лайт
Nothing Phone (1)
Huawei Honor 50 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Nothing Phone (1) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus) that was released on July 12, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 50 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nothing Phone (1)
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (576K versus 205K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 45% higher peak brightness (659 against 454 nits)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G Plus
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 Lite
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Phone (1)
vs
Honor 50 Lite

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.55 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 430 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 89.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 95.9% 98.2%
PWM 119 Hz -
Response time 2 ms 28.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1163:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Phone (1) +45%
659 nits
Honor 50 Lite
454 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 161.8 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 193.5 g (6.83 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Phone (1)
85.8%
Honor 50 Lite +4%
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Nothing Phone (1) and Huawei Honor 50 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2500 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 610
GPU clock 608 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~272 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Phone (1) +172%
817
Honor 50 Lite
300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Phone (1) +143%
2976
Honor 50 Lite
1224
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Phone (1) +181%
576310
Honor 50 Lite
205178
CPU 160405 64585
GPU 175059 43668
Memory 113702 46864
UX 130019 50406
Total score 576310 205178
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 2 FPS
Graphics score - 382
PCMark 3.0 score - 6177
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM Nothing OS Magic UI 4.2
OS size 16 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 33 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (48% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 10 min)
Full charging time 1:31 hr 0:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:12 hr -
Watching video 15:54 hr -
Gaming 04:48 hr -
Standby 108 hr -
General battery life
Phone (1)
34:17 hr
Honor 50 Lite
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Angle of widest lens 114° 120°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 50 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Nothing Phone (1) from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Phone (1)
84.3 dB
Honor 50 Lite +6%
89.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced July 2022 October 2021
Release date July 2022 November 2021
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nothing Phone (1) is definitely a better buy.

