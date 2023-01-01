Nothing Phone (1) vs Huawei Honor 50 SE VS Nothing Phone (1) Huawei Honor 50 SE Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Nothing Phone (1) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus) that was released on July 12, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 50 SE, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Nothing Phone (1) Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED LTPS LCD Size 6.55 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2388 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 402 ppi 387 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 550 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ - Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 89.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 95.9% - PWM 119 Hz - Response time 2 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Phone (1) 659 nits Honor 50 SE n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 193.5 g (6.83 oz) 191 g (6.74 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass - Frame material Metal - Colors White, Black Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Phone (1) 85.8% Honor 50 SE +4% 89.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 - Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 - Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM Nothing OS Magic UI 4.2 OS size 16 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh Charge power 33 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (48% in 30 min) Yes (75% in 20 min) Full charging time 1:31 hr 0:36 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:12 hr - Watching video 15:54 hr - Gaming 04:48 hr - Standby 108 hr - General battery life Phone (1) 34:17 hr Honor 50 SE n/a Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 12032 x 9204 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 114° 120° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Nothing Phone (1) from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Phone (1) 121 Honor 50 SE n/a Video quality Phone (1) 112 Honor 50 SE n/a Generic camera score Phone (1) 114 Honor 50 SE n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS NFC * Yes No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo - Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Phone (1) 84.3 dB Honor 50 SE n/a

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced July 2022 June 2021 Release date July 2022 June 2021 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nothing Phone (1) is definitely a better buy.