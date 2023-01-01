Home > Smartphone comparison > Phone (1) vs Honor 50 SE – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Nothing Phone (1) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus) that was released on July 12, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 50 SE, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nothing Phone (1)
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (576K versus 472K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • OLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type OLED LTPS LCD
Size 6.55 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2388 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 89.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 95.9% -
PWM 119 Hz -
Response time 2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Phone (1)
659 nits
Honor 50 SE
n/a
Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 193.5 g (6.83 oz) 191 g (6.74 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass -
Frame material Metal -
Colors White, Black Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Phone (1)
85.8%
Honor 50 SE +4%
89.4%

Performance

Tests of Nothing Phone (1) and Huawei Honor 50 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G
Max. clock 2500 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 608 MHz 900 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Phone (1) +19%
817
Honor 50 SE
687
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Phone (1) +44%
2976
Honor 50 SE
2070
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Phone (1) +22%
576310
Honor 50 SE
472514
CPU 160405 -
GPU 175059 -
Memory 113702 -
UX 130019 -
Total score 576310 472514
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 12 FPS
Graphics score - 2009
PCMark 3.0 score - 8642
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 -
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 -
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM Nothing OS Magic UI 4.2
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (48% in 30 min) Yes (75% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:31 hr 0:36 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:12 hr -
Watching video 15:54 hr -
Gaming 04:48 hr -
Standby 108 hr -
General battery life
Phone (1)
34:17 hr
Honor 50 SE
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 114° 120°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Nothing Phone (1) from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo -
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Phone (1)
84.3 dB
Honor 50 SE
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced July 2022 June 2021
Release date July 2022 June 2021
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nothing Phone (1) is definitely a better buy.

