Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Nothing Phone (1) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus) that was released on July 12, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 70, which is powered by the same chip and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nothing Phone (1)
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 70
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh
  • Delivers 14% higher peak brightness (753 against 659 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 5% more screen real estate
  • Weighs 15.5 grams less
  • 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 929 and 817 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Phone (1)
vs
Honor 70

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.55 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.9% 99.6%
PWM 119 Hz 61 Hz
Response time 2 ms 2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Phone (1)
659 nits
Honor 70 +14%
753 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.91 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 193.5 g (6.83 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Phone (1)
85.8%
Honor 70 +6%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Nothing Phone (1) and Huawei Honor 70 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max. clock 2500 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 642L
GPU clock 608 MHz 500 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Phone (1)
817
Honor 70 +14%
929
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Phone (1) +7%
2976
Honor 70
2793
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Phone (1) +7%
576310
Honor 70
538374
CPU 160405 162664
GPU 175059 166021
Memory 113702 87124
UX 130019 129564
Total score 576310 538374
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Phone (1)
n/a
Honor 70
2636
PCMark 3.0 score - 11384
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Nothing OS Magic UI 6.1
OS size 16 GB 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 33 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (48% in 30 min) Yes (71% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:31 hr 0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:12 hr 12:02 hr
Watching video 15:54 hr 14:45 hr
Gaming 04:48 hr 04:54 hr
Standby 108 hr 100 hr
General battery life
Phone (1) +5%
34:17 hr
Honor 70
32:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 54 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8768 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 122°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Nothing Phone (1) from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei Honor 70 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Pixel size 1 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Phone (1) +5%
121
Honor 70
115
Video quality
Phone (1)
112
Honor 70 +15%
129
Generic camera score
Phone (1)
114
Honor 70 +1%
115

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Phone (1) +5%
84.3 dB
Honor 70
80.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced July 2022 May 2022
Release date July 2022 June 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Nothing Phone (1). But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 70.

