Nothing Phone (1) vs Huawei Honor 70

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Nothing Phone (1) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus) that was released on July 12, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 70, which is powered by the same chip and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Nothing Phone (1) Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP53 classification) Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 Stereo speakers Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 70 Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh Delivers 14% higher peak brightness (753 against 659 nits)

Delivers 14% higher peak brightness (753 against 659 nits) Thinner bezels – 5% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 5% more screen real estate Weighs 15.5 grams less

Weighs 15.5 grams less 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 929 and 817 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.55 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 402 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 90.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.9% 99.6% PWM 119 Hz 61 Hz Response time 2 ms 2 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Phone (1) 659 nits Honor 70 +14% 753 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.91 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 193.5 g (6.83 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black Black, Silver, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Phone (1) 85.8% Honor 70 +6% 90.8%

Performance Tests of Nothing Phone (1) and Huawei Honor 70 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus Max. clock 2500 MHz 2500 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 642L GPU clock 608 MHz 500 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Phone (1) 817 Honor 70 +14% 929 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Phone (1) +7% 2976 Honor 70 2793 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Phone (1) +7% 576310 Honor 70 538374 CPU 160405 162664 GPU 175059 166021 Memory 113702 87124 UX 130019 129564 Total score 576310 538374 3DMark Wild Life Performance Phone (1) n/a Honor 70 2636 PCMark 3.0 score - 11384 Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM Nothing OS Magic UI 6.1 OS size 16 GB 21 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 33 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes Fast charging Yes (48% in 30 min) Yes (71% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:31 hr 0:50 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:12 hr 12:02 hr Watching video 15:54 hr 14:45 hr Gaming 04:48 hr 04:54 hr Standby 108 hr 100 hr General battery life Phone (1) +5% 34:17 hr Honor 70 32:36 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 54 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8768 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 114° 122° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 54 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Nothing Phone (1) from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei Honor 70 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Pixel size 1 microns 0.7 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/3.2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Phone (1) +5% 121 Honor 70 115 Video quality Phone (1) 112 Honor 70 +15% 129 Generic camera score Phone (1) 114 Honor 70 +1% 115

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No - Speakers test Max. loudness Phone (1) +5% 84.3 dB Honor 70 80.6 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced July 2022 May 2022 Release date July 2022 June 2022 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Nothing Phone (1). But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 70.