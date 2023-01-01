Nothing Phone (1) vs Huawei Honor X8 (2022) VS Nothing Phone (1) Huawei Honor X8 (2022) Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Nothing Phone (1) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus) that was released on July 12, 2022, against the Huawei Honor X8 (2022), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Nothing Phone (1) Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Stereo speakers Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X8 (2022) Weighs 16.5 grams less
Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Weighs 16.5 grams less Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED IPS LCD Size 6.55 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2388 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.9:9 PPI 402 ppi 391 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 89.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 95.9% 97.9% PWM 119 Hz Not detected Response time 2 ms 22 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 622:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Phone (1) +41% 659 nits Honor X8 (2022) 468 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.45 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 193.5 g (6.83 oz) 177 g (6.24 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Phone (1) 85.8% Honor X8 (2022) +4% 89.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM Nothing OS Magic UI 4.2 OS size 16 GB 30.2 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh Charge power 33 W 22.5 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (48% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:31 hr 1:20 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:12 hr - Watching video 15:54 hr - Gaming 04:48 hr - Standby 108 hr - General battery life Phone (1) 34:17 hr Honor X8 (2022) n/a Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - No Angle of widest lens 114° 120° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 50 MP) 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Nothing Phone (1) from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Phone (1) 121 Honor X8 (2022) n/a Video quality Phone (1) 112 Honor X8 (2022) n/a Generic camera score Phone (1) 114 Honor X8 (2022) n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No - Dolby Atmos No - Speakers test Max. loudness Phone (1) 84.3 dB Honor X8 (2022) +8% 91 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced July 2022 March 2022 Release date July 2022 March 2022 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nothing Phone (1) is definitely a better buy.