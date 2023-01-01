Nothing Phone (1) vs Huawei Honor X8a VS Nothing Phone (1) Huawei Honor X8a Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.55-inch Nothing Phone (1) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus) that was released on July 12, 2022, against the Huawei Honor X8a, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Nothing Phone (1) Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP53 classification) 3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (579K versus 196K)

3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (579K versus 196K) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G Plus

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G Plus Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X8a Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB The phone is 7-months newer

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Nothing Phone (1) Price Huawei Honor X8a Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED IPS LCD Size 6.55 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2388 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.9:9 PPI 402 ppi 391 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 89.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 95.9% - PWM 119 Hz - Response time 2 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Phone (1) 663 nits Honor X8a n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.48 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 193.5 g (6.83 oz) 179 g (6.31 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Phone (1) 85.8% Honor X8a +4% 89.6%

Performance Tests of Nothing Phone (1) and Huawei Honor X8a in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2500 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 608 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS - ~62 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Phone (1) +122% 825 Honor X8a 372 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Phone (1) +130% 3002 Honor X8a 1307 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Phone (1) +195% 579476 Honor X8a 196189 CPU 160405 46297 GPU 175059 51592 Memory 113702 36222 UX 130019 60914 Total score 579476 196189 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 - Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 ROM Nothing OS 1.5 Magic UI 6.1 OS size 16 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 33 W 22.5 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (48% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:31 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing 12:12 hr - Watching video 15:54 hr - Gaming 04:48 hr - Standby 108 hr - General battery life Phone (1) 34:17 hr Honor X8a n/a Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 100 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 11584 x 8688 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 114° - Lenses 2 (50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (100 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 100 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Nothing Phone (1) from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Phone (1) 121 Honor X8a n/a Video quality Phone (1) 112 Honor X8a n/a Generic camera score Phone (1) 114 Honor X8a n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 7 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Phone (1) 84.3 dB Honor X8a n/a

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced July 2022 February 2023 Release date July 2022 February 2023 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nothing Phone (1) is definitely a better buy.