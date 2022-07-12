Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.55-inch Nothing Phone (1) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus) that was released on July 12, 2022, against the Motorola Edge (2022), which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1050 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.